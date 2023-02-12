Men’s ice hockey ends regular season with victory over Southern Maine, 6-2

BABSON PARK, Massachusetts—Junior Colby Bailey (Southborough, Massachusetts) scored twice and freshman Nolan Dion (Marshfield, Mass.) and Danny Cavanagh (Warwick, RI) each scored their first career goal as Babson College closed out the regular season with a 6-2 win over the University of Southern Maine Saturday afternoon in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) men’s ice hockey action at the Babson Skating Center.

With the win, the Beavers close out the season 15-8-2 overall and 10-6-2 in league play, while the Huskies suffered their fourth straight loss to finish 5-18-2 overall and 4-14 -0 in the NEHC. Babson tied for third place in the conference and will host a first-round playoff game next Saturday, while USM finished out of playoff contention.

Cavanagh and freshmen Ian Driscol (Middleton, Massachusetts) each finished with a goal and an assist, senior James Perullo (Revere, Massachusetts) scored once, and freshman Charlie Andriole (Branford, Conn.) collected two assists. Senior Chris Rooney (Milton, Massachusetts), junior Thomas Kramer (Bridgewater, Massachusetts) and freshman Michael Stevens (Massapequa, NY), Ryan Murphy (Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan), Nolan Woodenberg (Collegeville, Pennsylvania), and Cam Joslin (Cohasset, Massachusetts) also posted one assist apiece and senior goalie Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, BC) made 14 saves in the win.

Senior Nolan McElhaney (Natick, Massachusetts) and sophomore Azam Jiwa (Calgary, Alabama) scored goals for the Huskies and senior Curtis Judd (Newton, Massachusetts) and junior Austin Marini (Hyde Park, Massachusetts) recorded assists in the setback. USM used a different keeper in each period, with sophomore Kyle Penton (Waltham, Mass.) making 10 saves in the first frame, freshman Jacob Kindestin (Barre, Vt.) 17 in the sophomore, and sophomore Mason Palmer (Cumming, Ga.) stopping 10 shots in the third.

Babson jumped on top with a pair of goals in the opening four minutes of the game. Driscoll picked up the puck behind the USM net, circled forward and fired a shot from the right face-off circle that beat Penton for a 1-0 lead at 1:36, and Bailey snapped a wrist from the right point that looked from the traffic in front for a power play goal at 3:32 to make it 2-0.

The Huskies got one back at 8:20 of the first as they created a 2-on-1 and Jiwa hit the puck in front through Hildebrand’s pads to cut the deficit in half in what was USM’s first shot on target. Babson regained his two-goal lead three minutes later when Bailey fired another shot from the right point that went through traffic and snuck inside the left post for his second of the game at 11:29.

The Beavers had a dominant second period, beating the visitors 18-1, but could only score one goal off Kindestin, who was making his career debut. After Babson won the faceoff back to Dion on the left point, he carried the puck down the left wall to the corner, cut to the next and spun a backhander past Kindestion to extend the Beaver lead to 4-1.

Green and White blew the game open with two more goals 27 seconds apart in the first over three minutes of the third period. Perullo grabbed a rebound off a shot from Woudenberg just inside the blue line and fired a shot from the high slot which Palmer hit low to the glove side, and Cavanagh pounced on a rebound for a shot from Andriole, burying the puck in an empty just to make it 6-1.

USM closed the scoring in the final minute of the game as McElhaney diverted a Judd cross down the left for the 6–2 final.

Babson finished leading 43-16 in shots on target, going 1-for-3 on the power play and killing all three USM power play attempts.

The Beavers earned the third seed in the NEHC playoffs and will host the sixth-seeded UMass Boston at the Babson Skating Center this Saturday at 4 p.m.

GAME NOTES

• The Beavers have won 22 of their last 23 games against the Huskies and now hold a 36-9-1 all-time series lead dating back to 1995.

• Dion and Cavanagh became the 20th and 21st different players to score for Babson this season and the 12th and 13th freshmen to find the back of the net.

• The green and white defense produced four goals and three assists in the game, with five blue liners contributing at least one point.

• Babson is 13-2-1 in scoring the first goal this season and 47-6-2 over the past four campaigns in scoring the first goal of the game.