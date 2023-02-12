Former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game has passed away

The Everman community is mourning the loss of a former football player who was paralyzed during a high school game 20 years ago.

Corey Fulbright passed away this week.

In 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year at the state championship football game.

For the past two decades, Fulbright has been a role model to his younger relatives and many others in North Texas. He had a special place in the Everman community.

His family said the beginning of this year was difficult. He made several trips to the hospital and his body was just too weak.

“Throughout all of this, he wanted to make sure everything was okay,” said Fulbright’s mother, Tammy Coleman.

In their Everman home, family always comes first.

Now there’s a huge chunk missing from Fulbright.

Coleman, mother of four, was forced to say goodbye to her oldest child on Wednesday.

“He was just Corey. He was a beautiful soul,” she added.

A month ago, 37-year-old Fulbright went to the hospital with a collapsed lung.

A few weeks later he was back in ICU.

“This time both lungs collapsed and his body was too weak to fight it. So God called him home,” Coleman said.

In 2002, Fulbright’s life changed forever.

It was his senior year at Everman High School in Tarrant County.

During the 3A State Football Championship game, the 17-year-old defensive end broke his neck during a hard blow.

The teen was paralyzed.

But for the next two decades, Fulbright’s mother said his positivity and love for others never wavered.

“Can’t walk, can’t feed itself, can’t wash itself, can’t do anything,” she said. “He had the ability to serve someone else in their situation. That’s the type of person he was.”

Fulbright enjoyed watching scary movies, supported the Dallas Mavericks, and mentored his cousins.

“He would tell them to do this. Life is hard. Life is this and life is that. They listened to them,” Coleman recalled.

She said that even in times of trouble, Fulbright always put others before himself.

Even in his final moments on Wednesday, he kept asking his mother how she was.

“Mommy will be fine. You will always have a place in mommy’s heart no matter what. That’s what I told him, and he closed his eyes,” she said.

Coleman said losing her eldest child was difficult, but she is also relieved.

“It was hard, your firstborn. I should have gone for him. It was difficult,” she said. “But he’s not suffering anymore. He’s in a better place now.”

Fulbright’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at Everman High School.