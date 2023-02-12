Men’s tennis beats Fordham 4-3





WEST HARRISON, NY – The Binghamton men’s tennis lineup of four freshmen yielded three singles wins, and with the crucial doubles victory, the Bearcats swept hosts Fordham 4-3 at Life Time on Saturday night. freshman Ronin Lotlikar And James McPherson won matches ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in singles, respectively, after each having a hand in BU and taking the double. Freshman No. 2 William Morais Binnie gave BU its other singles victory with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory. Lotlikar won his team-high 10th singles match of the year with a 6-4, 7-5 victory. He saved a set point in the second set with an ace for second serve before winning three games in a row to win the match. McPherson secured his ninth singles win with a three-set comeback win. Previously, McPherson worked with senior Michael Pawlowicz for a 6-2 win over the top double spot and paired Lotikar with sophomores Kyle Weekes for a 6-4 victory over No. 3. “It was a difficult period for us, but the group has stayed really positive and done a great job supporting each other,” said head coach Nick Zieziula said. “I’m really proud of how Ronin (Lotlikar) pulled that off tonight. He crossed on the scoreboard but lost a bit of focus in the second set; he showed great courage to come up with an ace on a set point for the second serve He practiced his courage and grew as a tennis player tonight. It’s a short turnaround and tomorrow against a tough NJIT squad, but we are learning and growing as a team.” The Bearcats remain in the metropolitan area for a Sunday game at NJIT. The 11 a.m. game is live videoAnd to score. Binghamton 4, Fordham 3

DOUBLE Michael Pawlowicz / James McPherson (BU) def. FENDER, Quinn/SOEMARNO, Giorgio(FU), 6-2 KOBAYASHI, Toi/KANAZIREV, Nick(FU)def. William Morais Binnie / Andrew Fang (BE), 6-4 Ronin Lotlikar / Kyle Weekes (BU) def. VIRDEE-OAKLEY, Dhillon/RAKOTONDRAINIBE, Sampras(FU), 6-4 Order of Finish: 3,2,1 SINGLE FENDER, Quinn(FU)def. Michael Pawlowicz (BU), 7-5, 6-4 William Morais Binnie (BU) def. KANAZIREV, Nick (FU), 6-1, 6-2 Ronin Lotlikar (BU) defeated KOBAYASHI, Toi(FU), 6-4, 7-5 James McPherson (BU) def. SOEMARNO, Giorgio(FU), 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 CHEN, Bingru (FU) def. Zubin Omar (BE), 6-7, 6-4, 1-0 VIRDEE-OAKLEY, Dhillon(FU) def. Andrew Fang (BU), 7-5, 6-3 Order of completion: 2,1,6,4,3,5

