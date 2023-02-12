Girls’ hockey team beats Reading and proves to be a real contender | Sport

STONEHAM Last week, Stoneham-Wilmington girl hockey coach John Lapiana suggested that his opponents in the past would often shrug off upcoming games with his team and treat them as just a bump in the road, or as he called it, an easy two. points.

The litmus test that Stoneham-Wilmington is, in fact, a real contender and a hockey team to be reckoned with took place Monday afternoon at the Burbank Arena in a highly anticipated match-up with the Reading Rockets, regarded by many as a farewell to the top echelons of the hockey.

Relying on goals from Grace Tobias, Ashley Mercier, Katelin Hally and a pair from score leader Lily MacKenzie, Stoneham-Wilmington skated out Burbank with a significant 5-1 win. Reading, who had put the finishing touches to a 1-0 defeat of number one Winchester the day before, fell to 8-5 in the overall standings.

Neither Wilmington nor Stoneham, individually or together, have managed to beat Reading for several years, said Lapiana, who improved to 11-3-1 overall and currently sit first in the Middlesex Freedom League with an unbeaten run 4 -0-1 point. But today we came into their barn and beat them. The recent success has helped build their confidence and such a positive energy and attitude flows through that dressing room.

Stoneham’s Tobias opened the afternoon with the score 4:51 in the game on a feed from Gabby Daniels, but minutes later Reading answered to make it 1-1 en route to half time.

Adjustments were made to correct what Lapiana described as sloppy play in the neutral zone and Stoneham-Wilmington came on fire and added a pair of scores early in the second period, one minute apart. Mercier tapped in the go-ahead goal and what later turned out to be the game winner, from MacKenzie and Daniels. MacKenzie, who now has 22 goals and 12 assists, made it 3-1 against Hally and combined again with her linemate for insurance midway through the third. Hally took her 13th of the year with a stunning rush to the net to round out the scoring.

We played more hockey today than in all previous games combined, Lapiana said. We won the individual fights, we took the puck out of the zone, moved pucks to the net and played organized hockey. I think we came together at the right time.

Stoneham-Wilmington warmed up for Reading with a pair of lopsided seven-goal wins over Lexington and Melrose. Facing the Minutemen on February 1, Daniels scored her first hat-trick of the season with a pair in the second and another in the waning minutes. MacKenzie and Hally, each with two, and Tobias and Ava Krasco burying individual goals, added to the 9-2 thrashing.

Several days later, Stoneham-Wilmington returned home to hand Melrose a 7–0 defeat to complement the 5–1 early season win on this struggling schedule. Goal scorers included MacKenzie and Hally, again at two apiece, along with Mercier, Daniels and Krasco with single scores.

Goaltender Maddie Sainato enjoyed relative calm in her end of the oval until the third period when the Stoneham-Wilmington coaching staff emptied the bench to give the reserves much-needed ice time. Skating against a less experienced lineup, Melrose enjoyed a number of chances, but Sainato stopped the effort and retained her first shutout of the season.

The girls work really hard and I’m glad they’re putting into practice the systems we’re working on, especially the work we do to prepare game scenarios, Lapiana said. You can really see the growth and maturity of these girls. They obviously become very different players as they go from freshman to sophomore and sophomore to junior and so on.

Stoneham-Wilmington have won four of the last five by a wide 27-7 margin of victory. The only blemish on their recent record was a 1-all tie with Arlington. No doubt there are some girls who wouldn’t mind joining that club again. But there is other important work ahead, including a visit to contender Burlington on Wednesday night (results after press time), hosting Bishop-Fenwick in a rematch on Saturday night at 6pm and closing out the regular season with a visit to Wakefield next Wednesday.

They are doing a great job and were happy winning hockey games, Lapiana said. All our recent success has made them really believe in themselves and that they can do this.

On Tuesday, the MIAA released its latest Power Rankings and Wilmington/Stoneham were ranked No. 14 in Division 1. The only Middlesex League team ahead of them is Arlington at No. 5.

If the season ended today, Wilmington/Stoneham would host Bishop Fenwick in the first round.