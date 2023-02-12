Tinsley throws no-no in college debut, Bruins Mercy Rule Twice





Next game: San Diego 2/12/2023 | 10:00 am February 12 (Sun) / 10:00 am San Diego THE ANGELS Taylor Tinsley threw a no-hitter in her collegiate debut to lead the No. 2 UCLA softball team to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over CSU Bakersfield in their nightcap at the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament Saturday. The grace of the Bruins (4-0) ruled Loyola Marymount 11-0 at Easton Stadium earlier today. Maya Brady went 6-for-6 overall with four RBIs and four runs in both games. Game 2: UCLA 8, CSU Bakersfield 0 (5 inn.) Tinsley joins Amanda Freed (1999-2002) as the only Bruins to throw a no-hitter in their first outing in the circle. Freed Santa Clara with no hit on her pitching debut on February 5, 1999. Tinsley’s performance marked the 115th no-hitter in UCLA history. Her final line included four strikeouts and no walks or errors. The Roadrunners’ first and only baserunner didn’t come until the fifth inning when Alexis Ortega reached on catcher’s interference. ????????-???????? ???????????? ???????????? ? Taylor Tinsley joined Amanda Freed as the only Bruins to ever throw a no-hitter in their first career start in the circle.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/jxxo3UdyhC UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) February 12, 2023 The Bruins produced three runs in each of the first two innings, mostly off the longball. The first of three hits by redshirt junior Maya Brady was a two-run field homer that opened the score in the first inning. A batter later, Megan Grant continued her impressive weekend with her first homer in a Brown uniform. In her first four games, Grant leads UCLA with seven RBI and two extra-base hits. She is second behind Maya Brady with an .800 slugging percentage. Brady goes 7-for-9 to start the year with 10 bases total as the team leader. A trio of former OC Batbusters travel ball players tacked on UCLA’s offense in the second inning. Janelle Meono , the inbound transfer from the Arizona Bruins, showed her speed after hitting a ground ball to shortstop and stealing second base. Meoño scored from third place thanks to handy baserunning by her and Savanna Pola on first base, who cleared a throw from Meoño as she raced home. On a single by Brady, Palacios recorded the first homer of her UCLA career to extend the lead to 6-0. freshman Kennedy Powell triggered the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth with a single with two RBI’s. Game 1: UCLA 11, Loyola Marymount 0 (5 inn.) The Bruins exploded with nine runs in the first inning of their game against the Lions (1-3). Including UCLA’s 12-run first inning against CSU Bakersfield last night on February 10, the Bruins combined for 21 runs in the opening frame of both games. freshman Jordan Woolery sophomore Savanna Pola and Brady each had two RBI hits in the first inning. Woolery goes 5-for-9 with a pair of 2-RBI games to begin her Bruin career. Sixth year pitcher Brooke Yanez earned her first win as a Bruin after a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts. Loyola Marymount reached third base twice in the third and fourth inning, but Yanez stopped all the momentum with a pair of strikeouts, stranding each of the runners. Next one The Bruins wrap up the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament game tomorrow afternoon when they host San Diego in a double-header. The first roll of game one is at 10 a.m. (PT), and game two begins 30 minutes after the end of game one.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2023/2/11/softball-tinsley-throws-no-no-in-collegiate-debut-bruins-mercy-rule-twice.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos