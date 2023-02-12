UGA fans will likely say goodbye to numerous traditions in 2023





Georgia football is the #1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily, the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stay up to date with everything happening in UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they cover the latest football recruiting news from Georgia and discuss Coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs at the top of the college football world. On episode #1,884 (February 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Texas and Oklahoma’s entry into the SEC in 2024 will affect Georgia and its fans. Georgia Football Podcast: UGA fans are likely to say goodbye to numerous traditions in 2023 Start of the performance: It was announced Thursday night that Texas and Oklahoma had negotiated an early exit from the Big 12 and would be cleared to join the SEC in time for the 2024 season. I’ll explain on today’s show how this change coincides with other major changes on tap for next year and how that will affect Georgia and some of the traditions that fans have come to love. 15 minutes sign: I discuss the one undeniably good thing about the revamped SEC and share some audio of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola discussing his recruiting process.

20 minutes sign: DawgNations recruits insider Jeff Sentell to the show to discuss more about Raiola and five-star tight end Duce Robinson. 40 minute mark: I check out other SEC headlines, including a few predictions about what the league’s future planning model might look like. End performance: I’m rewarding some Golden Boot winners and sharing the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the performance: I’m taking questions and comments as part of the Cool Down Podcast. REMARK: Share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page to be part of the Cool Down.

