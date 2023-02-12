No. 12 Women’s Tennis Sweeps Two Home Duals





Case Western Reserve University’s 12th-ranked women’s tennis team won a pair of home games Saturday at the Mayfield Village Racquet Club in Mayfield, Ohio, defeating Otterbein University 9-0 and Wittenberg University 9-0. With the two wins, the Spartans improved to 3-0 in doubles this season. The Cardinals fell to 2-1 and the Tigers fell to 2-1. #12 CWRU 9, Otterlegs 0 The Spartans opened the first game of the day with a series of doubles. sophomore Radha Patel and freshmen Catherine Wang earned the first point in the second doubles match with an 8-1 victory over Olivia Eckels and Aubrey McMahon. Senior Shreya Ramani and junior Caitlyn Hu followed in the third doubles with an 8-1 victory over Rachelle Moses and Julia Gillin. To complete the sweep, sophomore Hannah Cassai And Lily McCloskey won 8-4 against Erin Storrer and Lillia Walter in the first doubles match. sophomore Anna Kan and freshmen Elsa Syed won the game for Case Western Reserve without dropping a point in their singles matches. Kan defeated Moses 6-0, 6-0 on the third basehit and Syed defeated Eckels 6-0, 6-0 on the sixth basehit to give the Spartans the deciding fifth match point. At fifth singles, junior Chloe Ku added to the lead with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over McMahon, and in fourth singles, freshman Ashe Shukla picked up a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Cassady Shough. Patel and McCloskey finished the sweep with wins at second singles and first singles respectively, with Patel beating Walter 6-3, 6-1 and McCloskey beating Storrer 6-2, 6-4. #12 CWRU 9, Wittenberg 0 The second match of the day began similarly for CWRU, with McCloskey and Kassaie beating Ashley Isaac and Caroline Sproule of Wittenberg 8-1 in the first doubles match. Juniors Catherine Wang And Pallavi Gokuldas dropped no point in the second doubles match, beating Kelsey Smith and Claire Sullivan 8-0. To finish the doubles sweep, Kan and senior Nina High won a hard-fought game 8-4 against PJ Meyers and Claire Stechow in the second doubles match. Kan started the singles game with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Meyers on the third basehit. First year Elior Rose then secured the team victory with a sixth singles victory, defeating Smith 6–2, 6–0. Ku, Goculdas and Kassaie all added two-set singles victories for Case Western Reserve. Ku defeated Sullivan 6-4, 6-1 in the fifth singles, Goculdas defeated Stechow 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth singles and Kassaie defeated Isaac 6-1, 6-1 in the first singles. To round out the team victory, Katalina Wang came from behind to win a second three-set singles match by defeating Sproule 2-6, 6-1, 1-0. The Spartans head to Lexington, Virginia next weekend for three games against nationally ranked opponents. On Friday, February 17, CWRU will face #21 Washington and Lee at 3 p.m. The next day, the team takes on #23 Christopher Newport at 11am. To wrap up the weekend on Sunday, Case Western Reserve will play against #14 Mary Washington at 9am

