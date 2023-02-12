GOAL FOR GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Takes 2-1 Victory for Season Sweep of Boston University

Boston College Women’s Hockey went to Allston on Saturday night needing a big road win, a big three points and a big win in the Battle of Comm Ave, and the Eagles did just enough to make it happen. After a hot start and a two-goal lead, Boston College had to endure a late BU flurry (as well as some odd clock shenanigans from the crew at Walter Brown Arena) to get away with the 2-1 winputting them in a great position to head into the final weekend of the regular season.

Boston College Goal #1 17:18 of the 1st period

Gaby Roy (Cailin Flynn, Jenna Carpenter)

BC 1, BU 0

It was a great start for the Eagles in this one. Boston College let the Terriers chase for much of the first period, and BC really deserved that first goal.

This goal was a good example of why it’s never a bad thing to throw the puck at the net. Cailin Flynn’s shot was harmless and didn’t even reach the goaltender, but it took a bounce off a defender’s skate right at Gaby Roy’s stick. Roy’s ensuing shot turned into a high-quality opportunity, and she hit the net just short of the 1-0 lead.

Boston College Goal #2 (GWG) 3:47 of 2nd period

Alexie Guay (unassisted)

BC 2, BU 0

Again just throw on target! Alexie Guay was about as far from the BU goaltender as you can get, but her high shot from the point went through everyone to go all the way to the back of the net.

It turned out that this goal was a big one. Boston University started to gain a foothold as the game went on, and Abbey Levy had to score big on some very good BU chances. And the Terriers would cut the lead in half before the end of the period.

Boston University Goal #1 14:41 of 2nd period

Haylee Blinkhorn (Lacey Martin, Maggie Hanzel)

BC 2, BU 1 FINAL

This goal was a pretty bad game from the Eagles. Boston College thought they had the defensive zone clear and went for a line change, but the puck landed on a BU Terrier’s stick. Suddenly there were four scarlet jerseys coming down on Levy with only two BC defenders to assist, and the Eagles lost this particular numbers game. This goal made it 2-1 and made for a much more stressful end to the game.

The third period ticked down with a few chances here and there for each team, but it was the last few minutes where things got really weird. A late BC penalty gave BU a power play with less than a minute left that would make for a 6-on-4 Terrier advantage. But for some reason the officials moved the puck to the center of the ice for the throw-in, great for BC, while also adding 33 seconds to the game clock, much worse. Neither the announcers nor apparently Coach Katie Crowley seemed to have any idea what was going on.

And that wasn’t the only time there were some questionable hometown chimes going on in this one.

Yeah I went through the whole third with the skip 10 button and BU definitely got about 46 extra seconds in the period lol. Nothing happened at 1:26 either, not a missed arm raise as far as I could tell. Title XXXIII Hockey (@TitleIXHockey) February 12, 2023

There was no real explanation from the TV crew during the game, they were just as confused as we were at home, so who knows what happened here.

But the Eagles wrapped up the game for the 2-1 win thanks to some great late saves from Abby Levy, and BC came away with all three league points.

That makes things pretty easy for BC in the Hockey East standings against Providence next weekend. If the Eagles can get away with 4 of 6 points against the Friars next week, they will claim the #3 seed in the Hockey East tournament, which is helpful in avoiding Northeastern until the championship game. If BC can take 1 of 6 points, they will at least claim the #4 seed as a consolation prize, giving them home ice in the quarterfinals no matter what UConn does in their final weekend against Holy Cross.

But Boston College has a trophy to win first! Tuesday night is the Beanpot Championship against #5 Northeastern, BC’s chance to win their first trophy since 2018. Puck drop is at 7:30pm at Conte Forum.