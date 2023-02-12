The high school coach taught players about football, life

I recently went to the funeral of a man I’ve never met. Trainer Bob Colvin. A celebrated and respected coach in a small mountain town that I frequent.

I can be found in Robbinsville some weekends because of the Millsaps clan that I’ve been hanging out with since college. Three brothers, about forty cousins ​​and nine hundred former classmates. I need a white board to map out the years of intertwined relationships in the community.

When the brothers, wives, friends, whoever gets together, there’s food, music, and talk of Black Knights football. Their memories amaze me. I can barely remember my dog’s name some days, and the people in the community there remember the game back in 1977, when in the fourth quarter so-and-so did so-and-so and the outcome of the game changed. I’ve heard dozens and dozens of stories.

In very rural areas, high school football is more than just a sport. It’s social glue, community pride. Given that there is so little to do in such a small town, I imagine people would come on a Friday night and exchange stories from two weeks and twenty years ago, whether the football teams won or not.

But in Robbinsville, we can’t be sure. Because they win and win and win. Then win some more. It’s a small dynasty. Title city. A sign near the city limits lists how many state championships they have accumulated. I’ve seen a clock with a championship year in each of the number positions on the dial. A T-shirt says: Small town, big tradition.

Last year, when I heard that Asheville High was going to play football in Robbinsville, I was shocked. Who put this together? This is absolutely not fair. Big school, well funded, in a province with a lot of athletes, on the way to a small school with a small field in the middle of nowhere. The best outcome I could imagine was that none of the Robbinsville players would be seriously injured. And see none of them were. Cougars 23, Black Knights 45. The following year, Asheville High won the game. I think they had learned not to underestimate country boys.

Honestly and my friends will not like this. I’m not exactly sure how many championships the city has won. A couple. Games were won before and after coach Colvin. But he is seen as an anchor of the empire.

Greater than the tradition of winning and more important is the incredible respect of the entire community for Coach Colvin. I know what he taught. Because for years I have heard and believed men in their fifties and sixties.

You don’t brag, don’t show off, and don’t flaunt yourself in front of another team. Ever.

If you break the team’s code of honor, there are immediate and severe consequences. We are a team; we play as a group, not as individuals. We win with class and dignity and lose with class and dignity. Preparation is essential for success, especially when the opponent is bigger, faster and stronger.

When I was helping my friends clean up their mother’s house after she passed away, I saw a booklet that the players received from their coach each season. Hand-drawn plays reproduced on a now obsolete mimeograph machine. The plays included quotes and poems and motivational stories about attitude, sportsmanship and integrity. Coach was ahead of his time in the football strategy he devised and expected players to learn. He sketched and drilled just as much character as the plays.

When one of my sons played soccer in high school, a player on the opposing team was knocked down particularly hard during a play. The player who knocked him down reached out and offered a hand to help him get back up. The coach later told the player and the rest of the team not to do that as it showed weakness. When I relay that story to one of the Robbinsville mobs, the eyes narrow and the jaws clench. No. That’s not our way.

And their road starts early. I attended a game last year where the high school students rushed out of the locker room onto the field, led by an excited group of elementary school boys who were thrilled to have such a respected part of the game. Ah, the indoctrination begins.

Their way of playing football has been the subject of more than old men and former players reminiscing on the sidelines. I recently found one 2012 story in a national publication about the vehemence of the Smoky Mountain High School Conference and Robbinsville in particular. https://usatodayhss.com/2012/one-conference-28-state-football-titles-in-40-years.

USA Today reported: In the modern era that began in 72, the Black Knights claimed nine crowns in 11 seasons, including five straight from 1979-83. And they didn’t just pass by. In that dominant part of football, the nine state titles were won by an average score of 39-4. Proud of playing a brand called “mountain football,” no other conference in the state comes close to their standard of excellence.

A quote from the story read: This is the problem with those mountain boys, they are rock hard. They’re usually a little slow to get there, but when they get there, they’ll knock your head off.

Another person interviewed said: I have a lot of respect for mountain football. Many of these kids are just raw, tough country boys playing for the purest aspect of the sport. They don’t get to play in college, but they come out every Friday night and put it on the line for their school and their community.

When I attended Coach Colvin’s funeral last week, along with former players who came to pay their respects from Florida and Virginia, I heard why those tough country boys put it on the line every Friday night.

For their teammates, their school and especially their coach. Speaker after speaker told stories and shared memories. All the clichés of a world-class coach were true. He expected their best and they gave it.

The word innovative came up again and again. All the things that people think are so beautiful now Coach did 45 years ago. So many unheard of things he did and if given the chance he would dream even more there.

One person described a team in the 1960s as a skinny, scrawny, uncouth bunch of Black Knights. It sounded like the Mighty Ducks version of soccer. Not even enough players for 11 to play defense and 11 to play offense for a good scrimmage. And yet they overcame impossible odds and won the state championship. Because that’s what incredible coaches do. They get extraordinary achievements from common players.

At his funeral, former players spoke of the brotherhood Coach Colvin had built. About him that he is a man of few words but doesn’t need many words when you upset him. You saw it and you knew you were out of line. They spoke of his extreme humility in the face of recognition. Not wanting fanfare or praise.

He taught me as much as my father did about life and respect. About discipline, authority and how to be a man.

Unlike the astonishing numbers the coach leaves behind of games won, records set, state championships earned as a head coach, there is no way to measure the powerful and lifelong impact the beloved coach had on his players who used football to teach boys how to they had to become men.

One speaker’s voice cracked with emotion as he recounted the relationship Coach Colvin had with so many players. He was my coach, my mentor, my friend, my hero. Across the room, the many gray and balding heads of players from decades ago nodded.

They know.

Bob Colvin has put together an incredible streak of state championship titles as head football coach. A graduate of Robbinsville High and a 1962 graduate of Western Carolina University, Colvin returned to his high school alma mater as head football coach from 1966 through the 1985 season. His teams won an impressive 16 Smoky Mountain 1-A Conference wins during that stretch championships and 11 NCHSAA State 1-A titles. During that span, Colvin’s teams posted a score of 40-6 in playoff competition and won an unprecedented five consecutive state crowns, from 1979 to 83. Robbinsville also won state football titles in 1969, 70, 73, 74, 76 and 77 and came in second. in 1971. Colvin posted a record as a head football coach of 177-52-2 during his tenure with the Black Knights. North Carolina High School Athletic Association website

This is the view of Nancy Williams, the vocational education coordinator at UNC Asheville. Contact her at [email protected]