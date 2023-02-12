Women’s Tennis Rolls Columbia to advance to ECAC Championship





HANNOVER, NH Seventh-seeded Brown women’s tennis continued on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over sixth-seeded Columbia in the ECAC semifinals to advance to the championship on Sunday. The Bears improve to 5-1 a year, while the Lions fall to 2-4. Second and third doubles accounted for the first run of the game. Junior Nora Lee and freshmen Vivian Miller took a 6-3 win while freshman Phoebe Peus and sophomore Hofflander made a 6-2 decision. “We started very strong in doubles, setting the tone for the rest of the game”, said Head Coach Lucy Schmidhauser “Lindsey and Phoebe performed so well on line three, with Nora and Vivian bringing in the double with an excellent performance of aggressive doubles.” Senior Brittany Lau (6-3, 6-1), Peus (6-3, 6-4) and juniors Ali Benedict (6-4, 6-1) took convincing victories for the final result of 4-1. “In singles, Britany came out strong with absolute fearlessness to give us a 2-0 lead early in the match. Phoebe competed with great clarity and finished her singles match with an aggressive all-court game. Ali won the match with another gritty and tactically savvy performance coming relentlessly to the net and putting pressure on her opponent Columbia is a team that always competes extremely hard and I was happy to see our team rise to the challenge of being in charge of their own job and execute their race plans. It was a real team effort and I’m excited to see how we compete tomorrow.” DOUBLE RESULTS Ahlstrom/Lau (brown) vs. Wang/Zhang (CU) 4-4 unfinished

Lee/Miller (brown) def. Keita/Rimonini (CU) 6-3

Peus/Hofflander(Brown) def. Tewolde/Xu 6-2 JUST RESULTS

Brittany Lau (Brown) defeats Zhang (CU) 6-3, 6-1

Vivian Miller (Brown) vs. Haynes (CU) 7-5, 2-3 unfinished

Phoebe Peus (brown) def. Rimondini (CU) 6-3, 6-4

Ali Benedict (brown) def. Cheek (CU) 6-4, 6-1

Tewolde (CU) verd. Addison Ahlstrom (Brown) 6-4, 6-3

Olivia Mariotti (Brown) vs. Lerby (CU) 4-6, 3-4 unfinished NEXT ONE Brown takes on Princeton as the top seed for the ECAC Championship at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers earned their way to the Finals by defeating No. 8 Dartmouth (4-3) and No. 4 Harvard (4-0). BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

