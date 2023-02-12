No. 16 Blue Devils Defeat No. 17 Stanford, 4-2, Saturday





Next game: against Alabama 16-02-2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon SEC network February 16 (Thu) / 1 p.m in return for Alabama IRVINE, California No. 16 Duke softball earned their first victory over a ranked opponent this season after beating No. 17 Stanford, 4-2, Saturday to wrap up the final day of competition in the Mark Campbell Invitational presented by Premier Girls Fastpitch. Junior Jala Wright got her second start of the weekend, throwing five innings with five strikeouts, two hits and one earned run. HOW IT HAPPENED Stanford posted two runs in their first five at bats to take an early 2-0 lead.

Senior Giselle Tapia matched the cardinal momentum with a 2-RBI single through the right to score Davis and Vega, advancing on the throw.

matched the cardinal momentum with a 2-RBI single through the right to score Davis and Vega, advancing on the throw. A few batters later, junior Claire Davidson grounded out at short, but allowed the Blue Devils’ three runners to advance and send home sophomores Kelsey Zampa .

grounded out at short, but allowed the Blue Devils’ three runners to advance and send home sophomores Within the circle, Wright was able to hold on for three scoreless frames to prevent Stanford from closing the gap.

Tapia sent another shot down the left field line in the bottom of the fifth to score Davis, extending the Blue Devils’ lead 4–2.

freshman Cassidy cottage cheese entered the game in the top of the sixth inning after Stanford had the bases loaded with no outs.

entered the game in the top of the sixth inning after Stanford had the bases loaded with no outs. Curd threw his way out of the jam with two strikeouts and a popout on third to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Blue Devils retired the next three outs in the top of the seventh to seal the 4-2 victory and end the weekend with a 3-2 record. COMMENTS Tapia led the way for the Blue Devils offensively, going 2-for-3 in the ball game with two hits and three RBI.

Curd came into action in her third game of the weekend and picked up her first career save after holding off Stanford in the final two innings.

After falling in the first two games of the season, the Blue Devils bounced back with three consecutive wins to finish the weekend on a high. NEXT ONE The Blue Devils will face No. 9 Alabama on Thursday as part of the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, presented by EvoShield, in Clearwater, Florida, with the first pitch at 1 p.m. To stay up to date with Blue Devils softball, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/12/DukeSOFTBALL”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/12/softball-no-16-blue-devils-defeat-no-17-stanford-4-2-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos