Women’s Premier League auction 2023: everything you need to know | Cricket news





A huge step forward for women’s cricket in India – the inauguration Women’s Premier League or the women’s version of the IPL will be held this year in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

The player auction for that will be held in Mumbai on Monday, February 13.

Ahead of the big auction, TimesofIndia.com takes a look at all the big details of the Women’s Premier League:

What : Inaugural Women’s Premier League Auction

Where : Jio World Conference Center in Mumbai

When : Monday, February 13 — from 2:30 p.m

Where to track : See all updates, live commentary, player purchases and real-time team building at: timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports

Number of teams : 5

Total auction purse per team : Rs 12 Crore

Number of players teams can buy : 15-18, with 7 overseas players

Number of allowed foreign players per team per match : 5, with at least 1 from an associated nation

Total Number of players registered for the auction : 1525

Total number of players going under the hammer : 409

Total number of Indian players in the auction : 246

Total number of foreign players : 163

Number of Associate Nations players : 8

Total number of capped players : 202

Total number of unlimited players : 199

Maximum slots available for all 5 teams : 90

Maximum available slots for foreign players : 30

Basic price categories:

highest : Rs 50 lakh (24 players in this category)

Major Indian players in the highest base price range of Rs 50 lakh : Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma

Overseas players in the highest base price category of Rs 50 lakh : 13

Major overseas players in the highest base price category of Rs 50 lakh : Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin

Second basic price category : Rs 40 lakh (30)

Third basic price category : Rs 30 lakh

Base price for unlimited players : Between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh

Where to watch on TV : Viacom 18 – Sports 18 TV channels

Where to watch on live streaming :JioCinema app

Women’s Premier League teams:

Mumbai Indians —– City; mumbai; Owner: Reliance Industries; Head Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Royal Challengers Bangalore —– City: Bengaluru; Owner: Diageo

Capitals of Delhi —– City: Delhi; Owner: JSW Group-GMR Group; Head Coach: Jonathan Batty

Gujarat Giants —- City: Ahmedabad; Owner: Adani Group; Head Coach: Rachel Haynes

UP Warriors —- City: Lucknow; Owner: Capri Global; Head Coach: Jon Lewis

Total number of matches in WPL 2023 : 22

Stadiums : Brabourne and D.Y. Patil

Interesting updates:

– Mithali Raj has joined the Gujarat Giants WPL team as a mentor

– Jhulan Goswami has joined the Mumbai Indians WPL team as a bowling coach and mentor

– During the first 5 years of the competition, 80% of the generated profit will be distributed among the teams

