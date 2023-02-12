Bayern Munich 3-0 VfL Bochum: first reactions and observations





First reactions and observations You could see that Bayern Munich was conserving energy, as that was a solid, if unspectacular, performance. Goals from Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry got the job done, but Bochum were too far from a threat to make this game competitive. Key players were rested before PSG’s match, so all in all a successful 90 minutes.

Arijon Ibrahimovic played very well after coming on. He and Mathys Tel should have scored a few goals. Bayern currently has such talented youngsters on its roster.

Leon Goretzka actually excelled in his new DM role. Perhaps a template moving forward?

Joao Cancelo should stay on the right side, he is much more effective there.

What does this game mean for PSG? Stay tuned for our postgame analysis to find out. Interested in more discussion about the game? Fancy some analysis and a breakdown of the stats and tactics? Then check out our postgame podcast! Listen below or on Spotify. Full-time: Bayern Munich 3-0 VfL Bochum. 73 GOOOOOOOOOOOAL! Serge Gnabry converts from the spot. 72 PUNISHMENT! Gnabry brought down in the penalty area. 63 GOOOOOOOOOAL! Kingsley Coman makes it 2-0 after coming on! 59 sub: Joao Cancelo filled in for Kingsley Coman. 45 The second half is about to start! Alphonso Davies replaces Thomas Muller at HT. Half-time observations and analyses The death of Thomas Muller is greatly exaggerated. He still has it.

Apart from the goal which was a mistake by Bochum, Bayern Munich were mostly flat in attack. Joao Cancelo has to go back to the right.

This game is another example of why Joshua Kimmich takes corner kicks. Peace: Bayern lead 1-0. 41 GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! Thomas Muller makes it 1-0! Error at the back for Bochum. 25 We were almost half an hour into the game and still no goals or even big chances. Bochum is a bit like PSG with their kits. Kick-off: Were underway! One hour left until kick-off: We have setups! Julian Nagelsmann opts to field a slew of forwards, with Bayern Munich seemingly lined up in a 3-1-4-2 form with Leon Goretzka as the lone pivot. Joao Cancelo starts for the third time in a row, while Thomas Muller is the captain. Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala are the pseudo-midfielders these days. There's not much time left until the Champions League is back, but Bayern Munich still have business in the Bundesliga. Three consecutive draws to start the year leave the club in a rather precarious position, unable to afford even the slightest mistake for fear of losing their place in the league table. Although VfL Bochum is not having the best season, they are facing Bayern at a relatively good time. Joshua Kimmich is suspended, Ryan Gravenberch is injured and Marcel Sabitzer has been loaned out to United, leaving the club lacking the essentials of a functioning midfield. Former Bochum player Leon Goretzka will therefore have to play as a lone linchpin, which is a scary prospect when you consider that he has not been in the best shape since the winter break. Let's hope it all works out and the PSG game doesn't distract anyone too much. It's Bayern time. While you wait for the game, you can watch our preview podcast. Listen below or on Spotify. Competition information Place: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Time: 3:30 p.m. local time, 9:30 a.m. EST TV/Streaming: ESPN+, Find your country

