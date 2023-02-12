Sports
LIVE updates | IND-W vs Pak-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: Match Preview, LIVEStream Details & More Here | Cricket news
It’s time for another game between India and Pakistan! This is it in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Women in Blue take on Bismah Maroof’s Women in Green. This will be the opener of the tournament for both sides and they will try to give their hundred percent in this game to start the campaign at a high level. India was dealt a big blow prior to the game as Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana has been excluded from the game. It will be interesting to see how Team India takes on this challenge
India vs Pakistan Head to head
Women’s cricket teams from India and Pakistan have faced each other several times in international T20 matches. India has the upper hand with 11 wins from 16 matches while Pakistan has won 5 matches. In T20 World Cups, India and Pakistan faced each other three times with India winning all three encounters. When it comes to the highest scorer in matches between India and Pakistan, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana holds the record, with 217 runs in 7 innings, including a century and two half-centuries.
As for the highest wicket taker, Indian spinner Poonam Yadav holds the record, with 10 wickets in 7 innings, including two three-wicket hauls.
These statistics demonstrate the competitiveness and intensity of the rivalry between India and Pakistan in women’s cricket and highlight the skill and talent of the players on both sides.
Indian women’s team in ICC events
India women’s cricket team has been performing strongly in ICC events since 2017. In the 2017 Women’s World Cup, India made it to the final, where they lost to England. However, this was a significant improvement on their previous performance and marked the emergence of a talented young Indian team. In 2018, the Indian women’s team reached the final of the Asia Cup T20 tournament where they lost to Bangladesh. The following year, India made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup where they were beaten by eventual champions Australia.
In 2020, India again made it to the final of the T20 World Cup, this time in Australia. They were again beaten by Australia, but their strong performance in reaching the final was a testament to the growing strength of the Indian women’s cricket team. In recent years, the Indian women’s cricket team has seen a surge of young and talented players such as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues who have helped make the team one of the strongest in the world. With a combination of experienced players and young talent, the Indian women’s cricket team is poised for continued success in ICC events.
