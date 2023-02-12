Football is “the glue” that holds network TV together

The shift from “Thursday Night Football” to Amazon Prime Video masks the fact that the sport’s audience is still growing, according to SVB MoffettNathanson, and that it remains an important part of network television. Analyst Michael Nathanson said average football viewership fell 4% during the 2022–23 season, but the drop was due to a sharp drop in viewers watching the Thursday night game. Excluding Thursday night, ratings were actually up 1% from last season, driven by an increase in people watching Sunday games on CBS and Fox. And it came on top of a 9% increase in viewers during the 2021-22 football season, he said. “With the NFL making up 82 of the top 100 broadcasts in 2022, it’s clear that sports (and the NFL in particular) will continue to be the glue for the linear bundle,” Nathanson wrote in a research note Friday. “For now, that glue will remain as tacky as ever.” It’s the main reason why events like the Super Bowl still matter, and why the cost of a 30-second commercial continues to rise. This year, some coveted 30-second timeslots during the big game raised more than $7 million. Nathanson said the NFL is the biggest driver of network ratings and ultimately advertising dollars during the fall TV season. He reviewed the NFL games and shoulder programming before and after games and found that they made up more than half (55%) of Fox’s total live, same-day audience. “Meanwhile, the NFL accounted for a significant but relatively consistent share of the total viewing time of CBS (32%), NBC (31%) and ESPN (28%) during the 2022 football season,” he said. “So we remain in an era where NFL ratings really matter, especially as networks move higher profile entertainment content and tertiary sports rights to their affiliated sister streaming platforms.” CBS and Fox are home to the league’s Sunday afternoon games. “Sunday Night Football” airs on NBC, while Disney, which owns ESPN and ABC, has the rights to show “Monday Night Football.” Starting next year, Google’s YouTube will be able to stream “Sunday Ticket,” including games that aren’t on the market on Sundays. But Nathanson expects the future to be different as streaming services attract more viewers. Amazon has the rights to “Thursday Night Football” through 2033. About two-thirds of the evening’s audience in the 2021-2022 season made the jump from linear TV to streaming in 2022-2023, Nathanson said. The vast majority, about 82% of fans who stopped watching, were over 50 years old. More importantly for advertisers, there was only a 14% drop in the 18 to 49 age segment of the audience. And, also noteworthy, Amazon said it delivered an 11% increase in viewership in the highly sought-after 18-34 age group. All this is to say, there’s a reason why advertisers still care about putting their commercials during football games. They deliver audiences and eyeballs. More than 100 million households for the Super Bowl, for example. This year’s game will be lighter than the crypto ads that dominated last year, but the stalwarts of General Motors, T-Mobile and Budweiser will be back. Nathanson scores better than Amazon, Comcast, Disney, Fox and Alphabet. He rates Paramount below average. Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which owns CNBC.