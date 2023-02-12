‘U’ Falls Saturday at Series Split in Wisconsin





MADISON, Wisconsin – The No. 1 Golden Gophers men’s hockey team scored the opening goal Saturday night in Wisconsin, but failed to hold onto the lead in a 3-1 loss at the Kohl Center. The No. 1 Golden Gophers men’s hockey team scored the opening goal Saturday night in Wisconsin, but failed to hold onto the lead in a 3-1 loss at the Kohl Center. Mike Koster got the lone goal for Minnesota (21-8-1 overall, 15-4-1 B1G) as the Badgers (11-19-0 overall, 4-16-0 B1G) broke a six-game losing streak in the Border Battle . The Maroon and Gold came out of the gates on a mission, generating multiple looks at the Wisconsin target. That pressure led to the Gophers gaining a men’s advantage nine minutes into the game, but being denied on the power play. Just close had to come up with a few saves to keep the game scoreless late in the frame, including a quick right pad that deflected a deflected opportunity. The saves allowed the visitors to strike for the opening goal as a shot from Koster from the tip found its way to the back of the net with 1:32 left in the period. The junior started the game with a stretch pass to Logan Cooley as he and fellow freshmen Jimmy Snuggerud got assists on goal. Wisconsin answered back when it tied the score a minute later and the teams went into the locker room tied 1-1. The second period had a frenetic energy as both sides ran down quality chances on goal, looking for the go-ahead. It was the Badgers who broke the deadlock in the middle of the frame by scoring on a rebound. The lead proved short-lived John Mittelstadt forced to convert a neutral zone and Connor Kurt shoved the puck under the netminder cushions of the carom, but the game was challenged and overturned for too many men on the ice. Minnesota almost even drew the next service as Brody Lambs tip went off the bar. The home side extended their lead and conceded a goal with 5:51 to play in the second inning for a 3-1 lead that held until the break. Minnesota came out of the break and picked up the intensity across every line in the third period, creating opportunity after opportunity. Desperate for a spark, the Gophers fired 14 shots on target and were nine times faster than the Badgers during the frame. The visitors failed to score another goal and ended the weekend with a series split. Remarkable Snuggerud became the first Minnesota freshman to reach 40 points in a single season since 2011-2012, when Kyle Rau reached 43 points and the Chaska, Minn., resident is the sixth Gopher to reach the milestone since 2000… Koster’s goal was his third of the season and the junior has a point in four games in a row and eight of his previous 12… Cooley extended his team-best assist to 24… Close made 24 saves in the loss… Minnesota was held to less than two goals for the second time in 30 games played this season… The Gophers can still clinch the Big Ten Conference championship tonight with a Michigan State victory over Michigan. Coach Motzko’s comments “Mike played really, really well all weekend,” said the Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “He is a warrior and has a lot of competition in him. He was very big for us this weekend.” Next: Away at Penn State (February 17) The Gophers head to nationally ranked Penn State for their final road series of the regular season Feb. 17-18. The weekend begins Friday at 5:30 PM (CT) on the Big Ten Network and Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM/AM-1130 KTLK.

