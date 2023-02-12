Football: what went wrong at Liverpool this season?





Wounded fighters The core of any club in crisis is often an injury crisis. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested the Reds’ fitness problems have become a vicious circle. He said in January: There’s a lot of bad luck… You have too many injuries. The players who are fit have to play all the time, so they can’t always fly. We don’t exactly have the ability to rotate. The data seems to confirm it. In the Premier League, no club except Liverpool had nine outfield players who clocked at least 2,300 minutes each. The closest team had seven players, while most of the other Big Six had five. Of those nine Reds players, only Diogo Jota started less than 40 games in all competitions, and he had 39. Last season they returned from injury faster (26.4 days) than the previous season (42.5 days) and they suffered fewer days lost to fitness problems (968 compared to 1,722). Ben Dinnery, founder of Premier Injuries, which tracks EPL injuries, warned at the start of the campaign that the Reds could see a host of smaller time-wasting injuries, minor niggles that other teams will normally play through. On the impact of last season’s quadruple pursuit, he added that the physical demands have left players somewhat jaded on the season. He highlighted a table that showed Liverpool has the most EPL injuries and the most reported hamstring problems. In January, Twenty First Group data scientist Aurel Nazmiu published a graph showing that Reds players had missed nearly 160 games this season, more than any other EPL team. Before the season, club doctor Jim Moxon unexpectedly left and has since joined Manchester United, with former Reds defender Jamie Carragher suggesting this could be a cause of their injury woes. Syndrome of the seventh season Klopp’s two previous coaching jobs at Mainz and then Borussia Dortmund did not see him stay until an eighth season. Both times he left after a sharp drop in form during the seventh season of an otherwise successful tenure. At Mainz he failed to secure promotion to the top tier, while Dortmund found themselves in the relegation zone at Christmas before finishing seventh. This is his seventh campaign at Anfield and there are parallels. But the German resisted this idea. He said earlier: I have absolutely no problem with energy and the situation here is completely different. I can understand that I left after seven years (previously) and now we are in a difficult situation… but the situation is completely different. Arguably, Liverpool are lucky to have Klopp on for a seventh season. Before talks with his wife Ulla in April 2022 led to a two-year extension, there was widespread expectation that the 55-year-old would end his contract and move on, with the German national team job often being discussed.

