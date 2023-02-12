Defeated men’s ice hockey by Lindenwood





ST. CHARLES, Mo. (February 11, 2023) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team concluded their road trip across the Midwest on Saturday with a 10-3 loss to Lindenwood University. To score LIN: Adam conquest (Andy Willis And Hunter John), 00:26-1st Andy Willis (Aiden Yakimchuk And Jack Anderson), 3:55-1st Kieran Ruschinski (Hunter John and Caige Sterzer), 11:07-1st Cade DeStefani falls (Shane Lavelle and Jack Anderson), 16:16-1e Aiden Yakimchuk (Hunter John and Andy Willis), 7:25-2e Adam conquest (Mitch Allard and Cage Sterzer), 15:22-2e Kabore Dunn (David Gagnon And Ryan Finnegan), 15:39-2e David Gagnon (Ryan Finnegan and Hunter John), 17:33-2e Jack Anderson (David Gagnon and Kyle Jeffers), 4:41-3e Shane Lavelle (Joe Prouty and Cade DeStefani), 9:54-3rd STO: Frank Ireland (Dean Schwenninger And William Tripp), 13:18-2e Brendan Taker (Nolan FitzPatrick And Teddy McElaney), 6:45-2nd Nolan FitzPatrick (Dean Schwenninger and Frank Ireland), 8:02-3e Keeping LIN: Matt Ladd (60:00) -28 saves STO: Jan day (59:58) – 45 saves John Day posted a career-high 45 stops on Saturday (Photo Credit : Mary Gettens). The details Lindenwood wasted no time as Conquest got the Lions less than a minute into the game (00:26). From there, Lindenwood set the tone for the rest of the game as the hosts scored three more goals in the opening frame to go up 4–0 after the first.

The Lions continued their offensive momentum in the second inning as Lindenwood scored their fifth goal just 7:25 into the period. However, Stonehill eventually got on the board thanks to a great look from Ireland after Schwenninger set up his fellow freshmen for the score.

Despite narrowing the deficit to four (5-1), Lindenwood added three more goals in the second inning to increase their lead to seven (8-1). But as the period began to wind down, Nehmer scored his eighth goal of the season thanks to solid passes from FitzPatrick and Tripp.

As Stonehill cleared the Lions lead, Lindenwood responded and scored their ninth goal on the afternoon of Anderson’s stick. Although FitzPatrick scored Stonehill’s third goal of the day to make it 9-3, the hosts added another goal for the eventual win.

Although the Purple & White fell on Saturday, Day finished with a new career-high in saves with 45. It is his seventh time this year with 30 or more stops. Next one Stonehill has a quick turnaround as the Skyhawks head to Saint Anselem College on Tuesday, February 14 with puck drop at 6 p.m. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook And Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

