Sports
India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When | Cricket
India’s women’s cricket team will take on arch rivals Pakistan in their first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur led India would like to start their campaign in the tournament with a win. The Women in Blue want to become world champions in the shortest format for the first time in history.
World No. 4 India ranks better than Pakistan, which ranks No. 7. But given the traditional rivalry, India will not take their opposition lightly and it is expected to be a high-tension match.
READ ALSO: AUS legend remembers former head coach Justin Langer after Pat Cummins and Co. suffered a humiliating defeat in the 1st test
With shadow over the presence of India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana who is battling an injury, the Women in Blue will rely heavily on the likes of Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, captain Harmanpreet and Renuka Thakur.
Here are the live streaming details
When will India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match take place?
The T20 World Cup match between India women and Pakistan women will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023
Where will India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match be held?
The T20 World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be held in Newlands, Cape Town.
What time will the match between India women and Pakistan women T20 World Cup start?
The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match kicks off at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match?
India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.
Where is the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Indian women and Pakistan women available?
The live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Indian women and Pakistani women will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/india-women-vs-pakistan-women-icc-t20-world-cup-2023-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-ind-w-vs-pak-w-live-online-and-on-tv-101676139381551.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Organizers deem rescheduling of Williamsburg Book Festival a success
- India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When | Cricket
- Research Firm Hired by Trump to Prove 2020 Election Fraud Is Empty: Report
- Google and Microsoft respond to ChatGPT and other small business tech news this week
- Iranian President Raisi to visit China to strengthen ties
- Defeated men’s ice hockey by Lindenwood
- Center drafts response to SC concerns over collapse of Adani shares, says Nirmala Sitharaman
- Calls on BBC chairman to step down from Boris Johnson loan role
- As part of the race for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria
- Turkey arrests construction contractors 6 days after quakes
- Michelle Yeoh’s confusion over being considered a ‘minority’ in Hollywood | Entertainment
- System cannot work if authority lies with army chief and responsibility lies with PM: Imran Khan