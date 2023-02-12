India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When | Cricket

India’s women’s cricket team will take on arch rivals Pakistan in their first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur led India would like to start their campaign in the tournament with a win. The Women in Blue want to become world champions in the shortest format for the first time in history.

World No. 4 India ranks better than Pakistan, which ranks No. 7. But given the traditional rivalry, India will not take their opposition lightly and it is expected to be a high-tension match.

With shadow over the presence of India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana who is battling an injury, the Women in Blue will rely heavily on the likes of Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, captain Harmanpreet and Renuka Thakur.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India women and Pakistan women will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Where will India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match be held?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be held in Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the match between India women and Pakistan women T20 World Cup start?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match kicks off at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match?

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where is the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Indian women and Pakistan women available?

The live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Indian women and Pakistani women will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.