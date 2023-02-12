MANKATO In 2014, a small but vocal group of Mankato pickleballers persuaded the city council to spend $11,000 to convert two Tourtellotte Park tennis courts into six pickleball courts.

Nine years later, the number of players has grown faster than an overhead smash and the city is about to spend nearly $500,000 to create something of a pickleball complex in Tourtellotte.

A project scheduled to break ground in April will create an additional six lanes east of the current half-dozen with a concrete plaza in between that could eventually accommodate grandstands, shade structures and picnic tables.

It’s a beautiful location, said John Sandry, president of the Mankato Area Pickleball Association, who predicted the facility will be a magnet for avid pickleballers and casual players alike. … The uses are unlimited as far as pickleball and family fun are concerned.

The Mankato Area Pickleball Association has grown from 24 members in 2014 to over 300 today. The Picklebarn, a privately owned, for-profit club, debuted eight indoor courts on the east side of Mankatos in September. And the ability to play year-round only seems to increase the number of people interested in the game, which is a bit like tennis but includes a racket similar to an oversized ping-pong paddle, a ball like a Wiffle- ball and the fast-paced volleys of badminton.

“Six months ago, I knew everyone who played pickleball,” Sandry said. Recently 40 people played (at the Picklebarn) and I knew five of them.

Even without a formal investigation, municipal staff failed to notice the popularity of the original six courts, the only one in the Mankatos park system, during warm-weather months, Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said.

Anecdotally, if you go by there in the summer, they’re full and the parking lot is full, McCarty said.

Like the original runways, the newer half-dozen will be lit for nighttime use. Unlike the original lanes, the new lanes will have screens between each lane to prevent stray shots from sending balls to adjacent lanes.

With 12 courts and the central square for resting and watching, Sandry says the Tourtellotte pickleball complex will be ideal for holding tournaments.

Then in combination with the Picklebarn we can have virtually any size event we want in the Mankato area, he said.

But that’s just a bonus. The real benefit is for local residents who are already obsessed with the sport and those who are just discovering it or playing it very casually, according to Sandry, who falls into the former category and says I only play on days ending in y.

At Tourtellotte, summer mornings bring swarms of like-minded retirees, followed by younger players as the day progresses.

Some mornings we’ve had more than 50 people there, he said. And it really picks up in the afternoons and evenings.

If all goes according to plan, they will be playing to a soundtrack of construction equipment this spring and summer. Work will begin on April 24 and the new courts will be ready for use on August 31. But first, the city council must put the project out for bids, something expected to happen Monday night.

With inflation hitting construction projects hard in recent years, the opening of the bid on March 17 will be a critical moment. The city has already removed drinking fountains and plaza equipment such as bleachers to increase the likelihood of bids coming within the $479,000 total budget.

We are relatively confident, McCarty said, noting that the spike in construction prices appears to be leveling off.

However, the pickleball courts have some unusual components that make estimates a bit trickier, including the playing surface on top of the courts and the specialized post-tension concrete below that allows the surface to last longer before cracks appear. If the bids come in significantly below estimates, the council could decide to add the seating and shade structures to the square.

This year there will be a parallel project at the Tourtellotte Parks municipal swimming pool, including a number of features that will be used by the pickleballers. A mechanical pool building will be built next to the pickleball complex, and it will include a drinking water station where people can fill water bottles, McCarty said.

The $8.4 million pool project will also renovate the bathhouse, creating new bathrooms that should be available to pickleball players even when the pool isn’t open, though it will be about a 400-foot walk from the pickleball courts .