Texans close out Jarvis Scott Open





LUBBOCK, Texas The Tarleton Athletics closed out the Jarvis Scott Open Saturday at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center with some impressive performances. Justin Raines broke another school record, this time in the men’s 200 meters, which he ran in 21.57 seconds. The run surpassed Michael Stones run of 21.63 from 2020. Raines placed 16th in the final of the men’s 200 meters. Justin Raines does it again! He runs 21.57 in the 200m, breaking Mike Stone’s school record of 21.63 from 2020. Another day, another record for Raines pic.twitter.com/mmnNmaxgO8 – Tarleton Cross Country & Track and Field (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 Kevin Baez made his return to the track and did not disappoint, running the men’s mile in 4:15.98. He won his heat handily and finished sixth. A grand performance Kevin Baez in the men’s mile as he wins his heat to finish sixth with a run of 4:15.98 pic.twitter.com/8J28G30Giz – Tarleton Cross Country & Track and Field (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 Gabriel Tosti jumped 15.29m in the men’s triple jump, placing third behind two TCU student-athletes. Jade Hall came seventh with a jump of 14.94m for a personal best. Danielle Thomas finished highest among Texan women runners in the 200 meters, placing ninth and running it in 25.10 seconds. freshman Canyon Staton placed fourth in the B men’s 200m, with 21.69, the second-best time in school history in the indoor 200m. freshman Canyon Staton runs a 21.69 200m to finish fourth in the event. Time comes second in the school record books! pic.twitter.com/h9Lropf204 – Tarleton Cross Country & Track and Field (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 Dora van Doremalen jumped 1.70m high in the women’s high jump and finished in second place. Jordan Rae followed behind, finished fourth and exceeded 1.65m. Alan Palmer And Jamariyan Howlett jumped 2.02 m high in the men’s high jump and placed second and third. Women’s 4x400m relay team Jordan Anglin , Hannah Dudley , Alessa King And Matt Evans came sixth with a time of 3:49.72. Tarleton will now set his sights on the WAC Indoor Championships in Seattle from February 24 to February 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2023/2/12/track-field-texans-close-out-jarvis-scott-open.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos