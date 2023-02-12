Sports
Hughes defeats Buzzer in OT to capture Michigan’s Sixth Straight Iron “D”.
Luke Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist on top of nine shots on target.
sophomore Mackie Samoskevich led all scorers with three assists.
Frank Nazar III scored his first career goal before unleashing a memorable celebration.
DETROIT, Michael. — Sophomore ice hockey sensation from the University of Michigan Luke Hughes signed a new chapter in his storied collegiate career by scoring a game-winning goal with 0.6 seconds left in the 3×3 overtime session against No. 15 Michigan State on Saturday night (Feb. 11) in front of a record-breaking crowd for the annual rivalry “Duel in the D” showdown at Little Caesars Arena.
Hughes’ last second lead the fifth-seeded Wolverines past their state rivals in a 4–3 overtime decision. After an official assessment found that Hughes’ offense did indeed cross the goal line before the buzzer sounded to give UM three full points in the conference standings and an emotional victory over Michigan State, the Wolverines skated the trophy — their sixth consecutive in the series – to the North End to celebrate with the Children of Yost.
junior goalkeeper Eric Portillo made his 26th start of the season and made 30 saves for the second night in a row to earn his 19th win and help the Wolverines beat their bitter rivals.
Michigan’s first power play of the game came 4:32 into the first period when an MSU skater was penalized for rough riding. Just 19 seconds later, T. J. Hughes opened the scoring by burying a rebound that had bounced to his blade in the top left circle. Mackie Samoskevich earned the primary assist for shooting the first shot on target from the center of the zone while Luke Hughes rallied the secondary helper for the unit’s quarterbacking at the time.
The Spartans (15-15-2, 9-11-2) struck back with 1:51 to spare in the first period on an own rebound goal to make it one after Portillo made an impressive stop on their first try.
The Michigan special teams returned to the limelight with 1:20 left in the first period when MSU was called for high-sticking on a play that Luca Fantilli back to the couch in pain. UM threatened for the last 80 seconds of the opening frame, but failed to dent the rope before the buzzer sounded for the first break. After the end of the period, a minor penalty was called for high-sticking Jackson Hallum that would even play 40 seconds into the second period before MSU began 1:20 power play time.
After a period, the teams went to the dressing rooms with a tie. Michigan beat MSU 8-6 in the first period and also led in the throw-in (13-10). UM finished the frame 1-for-2 on the man advantage while MSU was 0-for-1.
Back before the long substitution period, Michigan killed the last-minute penalty to return the game to 5×5.
Seven minutes into the second frame, Samoskevich was called for holding an opponent’s stick and the Spartans took advantage with a strike from the point on the power play to take a 2–1 lead.
Backlogged for the first time all weekend, Dylan duke worked his magic from the net front to score a diversion goal on a Fantilli punt shot to tie it at two at 8:39. Fantilli and Samoskevich assisted on Duke’s 16th marker of the season.
Only playing in his second collegiate game, freshman Frank Nazar III took the opportunity in front of a sold-out NHL arena to score his first collegiate goal at 9:33 after skating the puck into the offensive zone and coolly throwing a wrist shot into the corner of the net to give Michigan a 3–2 lead had given with half the game to go.
The team’s traded penalties for the last five minutes of the middle frame, closing the second period with MSU transferring over 56 seconds of power play time into the third.
After two games, Michigan held a 3-2 lead despite giving up the lead in shots on target (17-14) and tied with 25 wins for each team.
Portillo made another great stop 44 seconds into the third period to deprive the Spartans of their best chance and ensure the game was tied again with Michigan’s one-goal lead intact.
Michigan’s power play unit returned to the ice with 11:48 left in regulation when a Spartan defenseman was called for tripping. The Wolverines threatened and applied constant pressure, but failed to score a critical fourth goal despite numerous scrambles for the MSU cage.
Michigan State scored a tiebreaker goal to make it 3-3 with 4:55 left when a punt shot made its way through traffic to find the back of the net.
The Duel in the D could not be settled within regular time, so the teams prepared for 3×3 overtime. Both sides tested the opposing team’s netminder in the first 2:16 of overtime before Duke was awarded a penalty, giving MSU a 4×3 power play with 2:44 left in the extra session.
After the teams got back to even strength, a shootout looked like a foregone conclusion as MSU put the puck in its half of the ice. As the extra session drew to a close, the Wolverines forced a turnover and put in a shot on target that ricocheted off the end wall as a nod to the vibrant signs at the Joe Louis Arena. After bouncing back to the left side of the zone, the puck found Luke Hughes’ sword and the sophomore star wasted no time before sending a rocket of shot in and out of the net to send the arena into a frenzy. As the Wolverines stormed onto the ice to celebrate Hughes’s miraculous goal, the umpires gathered in the penalty box to review the game and finally count it.
Next week, Michigan (20-9-1, 12-8-0) continues its rivalry swing with a pair of games at unique venues across the state of Buckeye. On Thursday evening (Feb. 16), UM will play at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center before the teams head north to play outdoors at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday (Feb. 18) for the “Faceoff On The Lake.” Thursday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7pm and the game will be streamed on B1G+, while Saturday’s special game kicks off at 4pm and will air on Big Ten Network.
|
