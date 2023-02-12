Eden Project in Cornwall unveils a giant stick skeleton





The artwork debuted to the public on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Created by Swedish artist Ingela Ihrman, the figure reflects the delicate cycle of life, a system of death and rebirth as things move from one form to another. It will remain here in this location until the pieces of wood — the pelvis, spine, femur, humerus and skull — break off naturally, returning to the ground and taking advantage of the Earth’s surrounding ecology as they decay. First came the landscape by Ingela Ihrman at the Eden Project (Image: Becky Bennet/Eden Project) The figure invites viewers to wonder about its meaning: is it an archaeological excavation of a giant, a lesson in human anatomy or a gel culture a raised horticultural bed of wood and plant remains? The title expands the time axis of where the figure rests, reminiscent of what was here before, when the landscape was shaped by gigantic forces. First came the scenery was first created for Resonating Bodies at Uppsala Konstmuseum, Sweden, in 2022 and this second iteration marks the work’s UK premier. The work coincides with the current exhibition of visual arts at the Eden Project, Super naturalwith a range of international artists, including Ingela. The exhibition runs until May 1, 2023 in the Core Gallery. Ingela also has her first institutional solo exhibition in London which opened last week at Gasworks, London. Edens art curator, Hannah Hooks, said: It is really exciting to be working with Ingela Ihrman to bring her artwork to Eden, and we are delighted that First came the scenery is a new addition to our onsite collection. Giant stick skeleton (Image: Becky Bennet/Eden Project) Ingela’s desire to explore and understand what it means to be both human and alive today, that sense of belonging and non-belonging at the same time is a quality in her artwork that resonates. And there is a poetry in her artwork that is encapsulated in this figure that simultaneously reminds us of both death and the rebirth of life. Edens senior curator, Misha Curson, added: We believe that only by nurturing creativity and deepening our understanding of the interrelationships between all living things can we inspire change, protect the planet and bring about environmental harmony and social justice. “Installed First came the scenery is a playful example of regenerative practice, demonstrating how art has the power to bring about positive social and environmental change. We hope the artwork will encourage visitors to explore the beautiful Outer Estate in Eden, to be nourished by the landscapes and to reflect on their own individual connection to nature.

