Sports
Salukis Finish FGCU Invite a perfect 4-0
ft. Myers, FL – The Saluki softball team from Southern Illinois continued to win on Saturday as the Dawgs wrapped up the Florida Gulf Coast Invitational by beating Binghamton 4-1 to finish the day with a 9-6 victory over UNC Greensboro.
“I’m really just proud of our players and our staff. Each and every one of them contributed to a great moment this weekend. We’ve had some great teams here at SIU Softball, but none that believe in it that much,” said head coach Jen Sewell next day. “I wish every fan could experience his energy on the pitch like our coaching staff. Every player wants the best for the next player.”
The Salukis finished the FGCU Invite a perfect 4-0 throughout the two-day tournament, marking the second 4-0 start in three seasons for SIU.
freshman Elliott Stinson started in the circle for the Salukis in game one of the doubleheader. In her second collegiate start, Stinson threw her first career complete game as a Saluki. Over seven innings, the righthander struckout nine batters while allowing only one hit and one run.
“We need to see some of the old and the new,” coach Sewell said. “DePron, Hamilton and Warwick are their usual selves. But to see Hockerman, Stinson, Lis and Carder shine was fun. And more stars to come.”
The Salukis broke the 0-0 tie in the bottom of the second inning with a rally that started with a double from Tori Schullian who would later score on an OS of Eddie Baker. Just two innings later, Southern Illinois was able to break open the game and extend its lead. After Elizabeth Warwick led off the inning with a walk, Rylie Hamilton tripled to drive home Warwick and extend SIU’s lead. Freshmen in the next at bat Anna Carder hit a two-run home run, the first of her collegiate career.
Binghamton fought his way back in the sixth by loading the bases, but the Salukis gave up only one run and managed to get out of trouble with a 4-1 lead that would result in the final.
Game number two for the Salukis got off to another hot start in favor of SIU. Liz Warwick led the bottom of the first inning with a walk followed by a Jackie Lisa single front Anna Carder would drive the pair home with a double down the line, giving SIU a 2-0 lead.
Dawgs’ offense continued into the second inning as Aubree DePron started with a single and a steal. DePron hits .750 (9-for-12) with four stolen bases in Southern’s first four games. DePron would later go on to score as Kerrigan Gamm led to a series of doubles for the Dawgs. After Gamm’s RBI double, Warwick and Lis each had their own RBI doubles. Lis would later score SIU’s fourth run of the inning on a passed ball, giving the Salukis a 6-0 lead.
UNCG would cut Southern’s lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the second and even the game at 6-6 in the third. However, the game would not stay level for long Rylie Hamilton would blow her second 3-run home run in as many days to put the Salukis back on top 9-6 in the fourth inning.
Made Eberle came in for the Salukis in the third inning as a replacement Hannah Hockerman. After giving up her first two runs of the season in the third inning, Eberle would hold UNCG scoreless in the last four innings to earn her second win of the year.
“The best thing about this team is that even if we make a mistake, or we hit out or we miss a throw – no one hangs their head. We just go back to work. Next throw – next game. They trust each other.” explained Coach Sewell. “I love our eagerness to learn and to get better. And I can’t say enough about the chemistry in this team. We needed every player on our roster this weekend.”
Eight different Salukis took a hit this weekend as SIU defeated its opponents 22-10 over its four games.
“Four wins is four wins. And I thought we won in all kinds of ways. And the best thing is that we can get even better – this is a marathon, not a sprint. We weren’t perfect, but we were good when we needed it .” are,” Sewell said.
Next up for the Salukis is a four-day tournament at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge from Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18. The Salukis begin playing against Kansas at noon CST on Wednesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://siusalukis.com/news/2023/2/11/softball-salukis-finish-fgcu-invite-a-perfect-4-0.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Salukis Finish FGCU Invite a perfect 4-0
- US fighter jet shoots down unidentified object over Canada | Military News
- [ANALYSIS] Japan and its dress rehearsals in the Philippines
- President Jokowi present at the CFD, the inhabitants of Medan enthusiastic and surprised
- WHO decision kills Canadian-made COVID vaccine
- Eden Project in Cornwall unveils a giant stick skeleton
- Turkey earthquake: a two-month-old baby found alive under the rubble 128 hours after the deadly disaster
- Back to ways to win as Long Beach State takes victory at CSU Bakersfield
- Trump says removing Hunter Biden cost him the 2020 election
- A bull market is coming: 1 FAANG stock to avoid and 1 to buy now
- Iranian President Raisi to meet Xi Jinping in China
- Hughes defeats Buzzer in OT to capture Michigan’s Sixth Straight Iron “D”.