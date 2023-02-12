Salukis Finish FGCU Invite a perfect 4-0

Next game: against Kansas 15-02-2023 | 12:00 am February 15 (Wednesday) / 12:00 PM in return for Kansas

ft. Myers, FL – The Saluki softball team from Southern Illinois continued to win on Saturday as the Dawgs wrapped up the Florida Gulf Coast Invitational by beating Binghamton 4-1 to finish the day with a 9-6 victory over UNC Greensboro.

“I’m really just proud of our players and our staff. Each and every one of them contributed to a great moment this weekend. We’ve had some great teams here at SIU Softball, but none that believe in it that much,” said head coach Jen Sewell next day. “I wish every fan could experience his energy on the pitch like our coaching staff. Every player wants the best for the next player.”

The Salukis finished the FGCU Invite a perfect 4-0 throughout the two-day tournament, marking the second 4-0 start in three seasons for SIU.

freshman Elliott Stinson started in the circle for the Salukis in game one of the doubleheader. In her second collegiate start, Stinson threw her first career complete game as a Saluki. Over seven innings, the righthander struckout nine batters while allowing only one hit and one run.

“We need to see some of the old and the new,” coach Sewell said. “DePron, Hamilton and Warwick are their usual selves. But to see Hockerman, Stinson, Lis and Carder shine was fun. And more stars to come.”

The Salukis broke the 0-0 tie in the bottom of the second inning with a rally that started with a double from Tori Schullian who would later score on an OS of Eddie Baker . Just two innings later, Southern Illinois was able to break open the game and extend its lead. After Elizabeth Warwick led off the inning with a walk, Rylie Hamilton tripled to drive home Warwick and extend SIU’s lead. Freshmen in the next at bat Anna Carder hit a two-run home run, the first of her collegiate career.

Binghamton fought his way back in the sixth by loading the bases, but the Salukis gave up only one run and managed to get out of trouble with a 4-1 lead that would result in the final.

Game number two for the Salukis got off to another hot start in favor of SIU. Liz Warwick led the bottom of the first inning with a walk followed by a Jackie Lisa single front Anna Carder would drive the pair home with a double down the line, giving SIU a 2-0 lead.

Dawgs’ offense continued into the second inning as Aubree DePron started with a single and a steal. DePron hits .750 (9-for-12) with four stolen bases in Southern’s first four games. DePron would later go on to score as Kerrigan Gamm led to a series of doubles for the Dawgs. After Gamm’s RBI double, Warwick and Lis each had their own RBI doubles. Lis would later score SIU’s fourth run of the inning on a passed ball, giving the Salukis a 6-0 lead.

UNCG would cut Southern’s lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the second and even the game at 6-6 in the third. However, the game would not stay level for long Rylie Hamilton would blow her second 3-run home run in as many days to put the Salukis back on top 9-6 in the fourth inning.

Made Eberle came in for the Salukis in the third inning as a replacement Hannah Hockerman . After giving up her first two runs of the season in the third inning, Eberle would hold UNCG scoreless in the last four innings to earn her second win of the year.

“The best thing about this team is that even if we make a mistake, or we hit out or we miss a throw – no one hangs their head. We just go back to work. Next throw – next game. They trust each other.” explained Coach Sewell. “I love our eagerness to learn and to get better. And I can’t say enough about the chemistry in this team. We needed every player on our roster this weekend.”

Eight different Salukis took a hit this weekend as SIU defeated its opponents 22-10 over its four games.

“Four wins is four wins. And I thought we won in all kinds of ways. And the best thing is that we can get even better – this is a marathon, not a sprint. We weren’t perfect, but we were good when we needed it .” are,” Sewell said.

Next up for the Salukis is a four-day tournament at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge from Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18. The Salukis begin playing against Kansas at noon CST on Wednesday.