Sports
Cricket erupts after Justin Langer’s tweet following the demolition of the first test
The specter of Justin Langer is out of his cage again after Australia’s humiliating First Test defeat to India.
The Aussie XI, coach Andrew McDonald, selectors and captain Pat Cummins have all come under fire the past few days when the tourists fell apart on and off the field.
Now two words from Aussie Test great Damien Martyn have taken things to a new level. The Western Australian batsman’s simple two-word tweet sparked a flurry of reactions.
In a now-deleted tweet on Saturday night, Martyn wrote: #justinlanger.
He is one of several Australian sports commentators who have raised the subject of Langer’s unceremonial departure from his position in the aftermath of Australia’s capitulation at Nagpur, where the host nation won by a record innings and 132 runs.
The result came with a string of unwanted records as Australia crumbled for 91 in the second innings.
It is the second lowest total Australia has had against India and the lowest total Australia has had against India in India.
The loss was also Australia’s third-largest loss to India in history, losing just an innings and 135 runs at Hyderabad in 2013 and an innings and 219 runs loss at Eden Gardens in 1998.
Australian legends Mark Waugh and Allan Border were scathing about Australia’s performance, selections made and apparent failure to carry out plans.
Border said the Australians should be ashamed of that performance.
It’s the way the Aussie side collapsed in the second innings, notably some clamoring for Langer to be recognized for the so-called fight and resilience he sang about in the Aussie locker room.
Former Brisbane Lions captain Tom Rockliff wrote on Twitter that the coach, selectors and team management should also be ashamed.
He wrote that Langer would have received more criticism than McDonald has received, if the former lead-off hitter were still in the top job.
The outrage? The performance would have happened, but no one is coming for McDonald? Longer would have been hung to dry, he wrote.
Australian journalist and radio presenter Chris OKeefe wrote on Twitter: Good idea to fire Justin Langer. What an embarrassment.
Cricket journalist Huw Turberville posted on Twitter: All that deep in the crease and the Indian spinners playing on the back foot. I’m sure Justin Langer wouldn’t have coached that.
Australian sports commentator Michael Maney wrote on Twitter: Justin Langer implemented backbone, struggle and resilience into our national team, then the little softies got their feelings hurt and wanted Uncle Andrew to tell them it’s not fair, and patted them on the shoulder . Fact: you reap what you sow.
Cricket Australia and Langer mutually agreed to part ways last February after players raised concerns about his coaching style and Langer turned down a shortened contract extension.
It came as a surprise as Australia had won the T20 World Cup for the first time and held on to the Ashes with a dominant 4–0 win over England at home.
Langer’s departure at the end of last summer came after concerns were raised about his intense coaching style, something that is also addressed in the series.
Pat Cummins said Langer was brilliant when we needed him in those early years, but also admitted in the first episode that some players sometimes walked on eggshells.
Cummins and the rest of the Aussie locker room were slammed by Aussie cricket legends at the time, with Mitchell Johnson labeling the current skipper cowardly when he failed to support Langer in the days before his messy departure.
The coup was seen by many as player power gone mad with players rejecting Langer’s famous intensity and demanding style of leadership.
One can only assume that, like Border, Langer wouldn’t have enjoyed the sight of Steve Smith gives a thumbs up to Indian bowlers after they beat the bat in the second innings.
Border criticized how friendly the Aussies were and called on Smith and his teammates to rediscover their ruthless streak, without going overboard.
Play with a harder side. I mean, we give dudes the thumbs up when they hit us off the butt, Border said.
What the hell is going on? That’s just ridiculous.
Don’t be silly, but Australia plays tough cricket.
We even give a thumbs up to someone who knocked you off the butt, damn hell.
Several changes are expected to be made to the Aussie side ahead of the second Test, which begins on Friday.
