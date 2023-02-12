Georgia Football hires former Mississippi State power assistant Markell Clark





Two weeks after hiring KJ Florence to replace strength and conditioning coach Tersoo Uhaa, who left Georgia to join Deion Sanders in Colorado, Kirby Smart and strength and conditioning director Scott Sinclair hired another strength coach. The program announced Saturday that Markell Clark has joined the program after a year at Mississippi State as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. “Anyone who knows my story knows how much this means to me! Thank you to Scott Sinclair and Kirby Smart for the opportunity,” Clark said via his personal Twitter account. “It’s been a long time, but I’m HOME again! Let’s get to work! Go Dawgs.”

Before that, Clark spent a year in Arkansas state as a graduate assistant, after spending two years as an intern with the Appalachian State program after graduation. A native of Dacula, Ga., Clark played defensive line for the Mountaineers, making 18 tackles and three tackles for loss. Sinclair also retains Lonnie Brown, who joined the staff in March 2022 to fill Rodney Prince’s spot, who left in February to take up a position in Miami, and Jordan Barber, who was hired in January 2022 to to fill the spot. by Ben Sowders, who left earlier that month to take on the main strength and conditioning position in Louisville. “I think the way I am in the weight room is full of energy and I always think my attitude and my energy should reflect what I expect from them,” Sinclair said in March 2021. “There are a lot of things that go into getting you help grow, not only as a footballer but also as a person. We want to be more than just a coach. We want to be a father figure. And I, along with my staff, are really proud of that. Currently in our offseason program we have we’ve taken a deeper dive into the mental aspect of training — connection, resilience, toughness and composure. We’re always looking for better ways to challenge our players. What I want to do is have our players are there physically, mentally and emotionally ready to take on whatever coach (Kirby) Smart and our football coaches throw at them. And ultimately we try to get better every year.” Not a Dawgs247 VIP subscriber? Sign up now to access everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan D. Hill and Kipp Adams on all things Georgia and access the number 1 site on the Dawgs. Sign up for FREE SMS alerts to receive the latest news on commitments, releases, transfers, injuries, coaching changes and more with our NEW SMS alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. click here to become a FREE registered user and click here if you are already a VIP subscriber, then follow these directions to set up your SMS notifications.

