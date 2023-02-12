Preview: Minnesota Wild looking to win over Devils with new lineup





Is everyone still hanging around? The Minnesota Wild play hockey again tonight and take on the Devils of New Jersey and hope to win at home. Wild against Devils When: 7:00 PM CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, MSGSN

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM The break after the All-Star Game hasn’t been good for the Wild, and they haven’t won a game yet in the month of February. Not good news this far into the season and the Devils are a tough team to break against, but hopefully dropping three in a row will motivate the Wild to win this one. For the most part, The Devils have had an incredible season, especially considering their lowest ranking in previous years. They are second in their division, tied for third overall, and have a young core full of up and coming stars. Before getting injured, Jack Hughes averaged two points per game. Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also follow close behind with 52 and 51 points respectively. If the Wild manages to pull it together by generating some scoring chances and solidifying their defense against the Devil’s energetic onslaught, they may just be able to walk away from this game with a few points in hand. Projected Wild Lineup Kirill Kaprizov Ryan Hartman Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime Joel Eriksson and Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway Frederick Gaudreau Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw Connor Dewar Sam Steel Jake Middleton Jason Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill Calen Addison Filip Gustavsson is expected to start in the net for the Wild. Jonas Brodin is back on the blue line after missing some time with a minor injury. And saw an all new lineup emerge from the mind of Dean Evason. Eriksson Ek and Boldy team up with defense disruptor Duhaime; and in turn, the center’s typical linemates are now centered by Gaudreau. PlusRyan Reaves looks to be a healthy scratch on what would be his 800th NHL game, with Mason Shaw joining the lineup to form a very young fourth line. This could be the lineup for tonight, but after the last few losses, a lineup change is expected. A shakeup could be what the team needs to be rejuvenated and return to their pre-break selves. Projected lineup in New Jersey Ondrej Palat Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sharangovich Erik Haula Fabian Zetterlund

Tomas Tatar Dawson Mercer Alexander Holz

Miles Wood Michael McLeod Nathan Bastian Jonas Siegenthaler Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves Damon Severson

Kevin Bahl John Marino Vitek Vancek is expected to be the starting goalkeeper. Jack Hughes is out with an upper body injury and Brendan Smith is also day to day. Hughes’ absence eases some of the pressure on the Wild, but captain Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt are both players to watch tonight. Puck drops at 7:00 PM Burning questions Will Kirill Kaprizov continue his points streak? Kaprizov currently has points in the last eight games he played and was sure he wants to extend them. Will he make it nine games, or will tonight be the night he’s not kept on the scoresheet? We sure hope it’s the first. Stay wild, friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hockeywilderness.com/2023/2/11/23595494/minnesota-wild-lineup-game-preview-new-jersey-devils-nhl

