Spring meeting with Indonesian citizens in Sudan, Indonesian embassy in Khartoum to hold futsal championship 2023





From 2023, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in collaboration with PPI Sudan organized sports activities with Indonesian citizens in Sudan in the form of the 2023 Futsal Championship on Saturday (11/2) at the Solah Najah Sports Center (GOR), Khartoum. It is hoped that this activity will continue to preserve and strengthen the relationship between the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum and various elements of Indonesian society in Sudan, and maintain the cohesion of fellow citizens. Sports activities are also a joint effort to maintain health and physical fitness. The enthusiasm of the community was very high as evidenced by the large number of participants who signed up without half heart, as many as 13 of the best futsal teams (130 people) registered to join to enliven and fight for awards from Ambassador Sunarko with a total SDG value of 225,000. There is something interesting about this futsal game, in an effort to promote Indonesian tourism, the whole team used the names of Indonesia’s top tourist destinations or what is known as the 10 New Balis – Plus, including Lake Toba, Borobudur, Labuan Bajo and Mandalika. In his remarks, Ambassador Sunarko capitalized on the momentum at the beginning of the year as a gathering to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity among the Indonesian people in Sudan through joint sports activities, the 2023 Futsal Championship. The Indonesian ambassador also said that since the beginning of 2023, the Indonesian government has intensified all economic sectors, including the promotion of tourism. Through this futsal championship, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum also promotes Indonesia’s main tourist destinations. Meanwhile, Arya, the president of PPI Sudan, appreciated holding these sports activities which also coincided with the 41st anniversary of PPI Sudan. Not only futsal, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum also offers table tennis facilities for the participants who come to use, as well as an Indonesian culinary bazaar that offers a variety of Indonesian specialties such as omelette rolls, kue pukis, batagor, gado-gado and satay. The performance of silat as an original Indonesian culture from Muhammadiyah Youth Tapak Suci College and White Walet College, involving the best cadres of the Sudanese people, enlivened and looked stunning for the 250 participants who attended. At the end of the activity, PF. Pensosbud, Mr. Musurifun representing Ambassador Sunarko presented prizes to the first, second and third winners and recalled that the purpose of this activity was to strengthen friendship through sports. For those who lose, don’t give up, and for the winners, don’t be arrogant. Congratulations to the champions! Congratulations to all Indonesians! Distributed by APO Group on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.

