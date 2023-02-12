INDW vs PAKW, Women’s T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: Nashra Gets Indian Captain Kaur, India 3 Down







9:18 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Kaur walks back Nashra has Indian captain Harmanpreet’s prized wicket. This was a fuller and slower one as Kaur wanted to sweep but got a top edge, which was easily taken on a short third man.









9:09 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rodrigues, Harmanpreet lead India Harmanpreet and Rodrigues lead India’s attack and required rate below 8. India should believe.









8:57 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Shafali Verma leaves Sidra Ameen takes a brilliant catch to send off the in-form Shafali Verma, leaving India in a dire situation









8:46 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik 7 come over from Nida That was a 7 bowl left for some reason. Rodrigues capitalizes and hits a four to India cross 50.









8:41 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pakistan strikes as India 43/1 after 6 Pakistan have found the first wicket in the 6th over as India ended the power play at 43/1. Yastika was caught doing extra coverings because she couldn’t get the height. Shafali Verma leads India well and scores around 150 SR. Jemimah has joined Shafali.









8:31 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Verma survives LBW scare Shafali got LBW in the fourth over, but she revised it. Ball tracking showed that leg stumps were missing and Verma survives. Aid for India.









8:27 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik India is off to a good start It hasn’t been a flier, but it was a good start for India. 21 runs in the first 3 overs and Yastika was the aggressor. She and her partner should continue this.









8:19 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Power play very crucial The power play will be very crucial if India is to make a strong statement.









8:15 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Indian openers in the middle The Indian openers – Yastika and Shafali are in the middle. India needs a good start in chasing this. Here we go!









8:08 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pakistan records highest score vs India Pakistan has recorded its highest total against India in a T20I match. This was a clinical achievement by Bismah’s team. They finish at 149 as Indian women need 150 runs to beat Pakistan and start off with a win in the World Cup. Ayesha was fantastic with the bat, while Bismah put in quite a captaincy to anchor the innings. For India, Radha Yadav was the bowlers choice as she took 2 wickets at 5.20 economy. This chase won’t be easy as the field is likely to slow down even more.









7:59 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Ayesha fell And Radha Yadav dropped batter Ayesha. This was not timed well and it was left in the air for a long time, but Yadav, who has been so good at fielding so far, drops this.









7:53 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Bismah hits fifty Pakistani couple Ayesh and Bismah turn things to their advantage. Bismah hit a fifty and anchored the innings. Meanwhile, Ayesha sets all guns on fire. Their partnership is over 50 and India needs a wicket. Note, India is 2 overs down and one fielder has come over in the 19th.









7:43 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Ayesha is going strong Ayesha is going strong and has sent Renuka to a four and a six in the 16th over. Pakistan is now over 100 and she looks dangerous. India needs to catch her.









7:33 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Vastrakar, Ayesha is playing mind games A beautiful battle takes place between Vastrakar and Ayesha. The Pakistani batter, who likes pace, has grounded a four while the Indian has cheated her with a slower one. Interesting to see.









7:28 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Radha strikes again Radha Yadav has struck again while Sidra Ameen is done on pace. This was good length because the batter took position much too early to reverse the sweep. The ball came too late as she went from above to the keeper.









7:18 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pakistan 58/3 after 10 overs Pakistan is now lost. They went well until the first power play, but a loss of 2 more wickets left them at 48/3 after 10 overs. India has made a good comeback.









7:07 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Double blow for Pakistan Pooja Vastrakar sends back the dangerous Nida Dar which is a double blow to Pakistan. Two back-to-back wickets can just undo their good work.









7:03 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Radha strikes Radha Yadav strikes and sends Muneeba back. A crucial and timely wicket for India as the partnership grew.









6:57 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pakistan 39/1 after 6 overs Pakistan started the game strongly. India have taken Javeria’s wicket but Bismah and Muneeba are going well.









6:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik The captain of Pakistan is off to a good start Pakistan Women have made an expressive start here. She has already reached three limits.









6:44 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Deepti gets wicket Deepti Sharma gets the first wicket of the match. Javeria has been caught short legged by Harmanpreet when she appeared to be pulling after her, but has no elevation. She tried to play expressive cricket with some scoop and reverse sweep shots, but not this time.









6:29 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pakistan on the move Pakistani openers are in the middle as proceedings begin. Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali start for Pakistan while Renuka has the ball in hand. Here we go!









6:23 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik National anthem time Anthem’s time in Newlands. Pakistan’s national anthem goes first, followed by India’s.









6:15 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pitch update The pitch is expected to remain the same as it was during the previous game between Sri Lanka and South Africa. There are big cracks in the 22 meters and there can also be two tempos. Chasing is harder to say these days.









6:11 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik India plays XI Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh









6:10 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Playing XI of Pakistan Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman ​​​​​​Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal









6:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pakistan wins toss Pakistan won the coin toss and chose to bat first. Smriti Mandhana sits outside while injured. It was confirmed by the replacement coach yesterday that she will ‘most likely not play’ in the first leg. India has enormous clout.









5:53 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Exciting times in women’s cricket These are exciting times for women’s cricket in India. An auction is coming up in the very first Women’s Premier League, just one day after this game. You would expect a lot of butterflies, but Indian women are only focused on this game.









5:26 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Weather report The weather at the location is expected to be around 22% cloud cover and humidity can be around 56% to 73%. More about the weather









5:22 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pitch report The field at Newlands generally helps the spinners, but average scores at the site are around 150. More on the field report from Aachal Maniyar









5:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik It’s India against Pakistan this is what dreams are made of. Every Indian cricketer wants to represent his/her country and being part of the team on a big stage is nothing short of goosebumps. India U-19 Women’s cricket team recently won the historic U-19 World Cup and the senior girls now have the chance to do it. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India’s first match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. It’s India vs Pakistan in the World Cup. Harmanpreet’s India will take the field after playing in a Women’s Tri-series in South Africa, while Pakistan is here after playing a multi-format limited-overs’ tour of Australia. India is battling injury problems as Smriti Mandhan is all but ruled out of the first game. India is a stronger side compared to Pakistan and has great records against them but later stunned India in the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup. This will be a good match to watch. So grab some snacks and stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you through this match.









