2 West Point football players go head to head in the Super Bowl





Two former members of the US military academy’s Black Knights football team will face each other at this year’s Super Bowl. Cole Christiansena linebacker with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Brett Toth, an offensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, will face each other during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’s unlikely that any of the players will make it to the field before kickoff, but whichever team wins, the soldier-athlete will have the opportunity to join a small group of West Point graduates with a Super Bowl ring. Toth, who played his senior year at West Point in 2017, is a 1st Lieutenant in the Army. In the off-season, he is an instructor with Temple University’s ROTC program, according to his Eagles biography. While he won’t be able to compete in this year’s big game after tearing his ACL, Toth has been told by the military that [i]If you’re not the man, then you have to support the man, him told ABC News 4. Toth’s time at West Point briefly overlapped with Christiansens, who played his senior year at West Point in 2019 and served as two-year team captain. according to his West Point biography. Both football players earned exemptions to pursue careers in the National Football League, an issue that recently received renewed attention when Congress inserted a provision into the National Defense Authorization Act that would end the ability of college graduates to service academy to defer their active duty to play professional sports. Lawmakers have since reversed the course of that measure, leaving the existing rules in effect for academy students who enrolled before June 1, 2021. RELATED I want every player that I coach to be able to give their very best, play at a really high level and if that means they can play after college then I think that’s great, Jeff Monken, West Point Football head coach, said in a 2020 statement after Christiansen and others received offers from the NFL to become free agents. This won’t be the first time a graduate of West Point, or one of the service academies, has taken home the coveted jewelry. Among other things, Bob Mischaka force on the field as a player and coach for both the Army’s Black Knights and in the NFL, won three Super Bowl rings as tight coach for the Raiders. RELATED Whether it’s cheering on either team, the historic Navy flyover or just a great halftime performance from Rihanna, fans of one of the most watched televised events of the year will have plenty to keep their eyes peeled during Super Bowl Sunday. A spokesman for the U.S. Military Academy’s athletics department said it was unlikely the two athletes were ready for the game, but was not immediately available for further comment. Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2023/02/12/2-west-point-football-players-to-face-off-in-the-super-bowl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos