University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN The No. 2 Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team recorded its best all-around score since 2019 (418,900) by defeating No. 1 Stanford (413,800) and No. 11 William & Mary (380,750) on Saturday night before a crowd of 1,773 at McCasland field house. The Sooners remain undefeated in the field house since 2007, a streak of 59 straight encounters. The No. 2 Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team recorded its best all-around score since 2019 (418,900) by defeating No. 1 Stanford (413,800) and No. 11 William & Mary (380,750) on Saturday night before a crowd of 1,773 at McCasland field house. The Sooners remain undefeated in the field house since 2007, a streak of 59 straight encounters. Junior Zach Nunez posted an 83.550 in the all-around and freshmen Ignatius Yockers scored an incredible 15.100 on pommel horse to lead Oklahoma to victory at its annual Cleveland Night. OU’s 418,900 was the highest team score since posting 420,500 at the 2019 MPSF Championships. The Sooners won three events floor exercise (70.700), pommel horse (71.250) and horizontal bar (68.450) and had season best scores in four events (floor, horse, still rings [67.750] and parallel bars [68.900]). Oklahoma surpassed 70 points on floor and pommel horse for the first time this season and scored better than 70 on three events (also vault; 71.850). “I felt like we had to be at our best because we were going against the best. Mark Williams said. “Get the crowd behind you, get the energy into the building, and that’s what we ended up doing. It was a lot of fun watching the last event. Every guy that went got stuck in his landing and we finished strong .” Overall, OU gymnasts achieved 15 season-best individual scores and achieved or matched 10 individual career highs. “Ignacio’s pommel horse routine was amazing. It was probably one of the best pommel horse routines an OU gymnast has ever done. That was fantastic,” said Williams. “Dan’s jumped again, two weekends in a row he put up the double front. That was pretty amazing. Zach Nunez had another pretty good day in the all round. I am very happy with the pommel horse team and the horizontal bar team. Those two events, we’ve improved a lot since the start of the season.” Oklahoma led by nine points (350,450 to 341,450) going into the final rotation and achieved a meet-best 68,450 on the high bar. Every OU gymnast nailed their landing and scored 13.500 or better on the event. freshman Kelton Christiansen hit 14,000 for the second time this season and a fifth-year senior Morgan Seyler achieved a career-high 13,650. OU started the game strong with a 70.700 on floor, while four gymnasts scored 14.250 or better. Fifth year senior Vitaly Guimaras posted a 14.350, senior Jack Freeman hit a 14.600 and sophomore Emre Dodanli scored a 14.250. Fifth year senior Spencer Goodell anchored with a 14,900 OU’s best floor score of the season. Oklahoma beat its previous best pommel horse score (67.550) by 3.7 points (67.750 tonight), as all five gymnasts scored 13.800 or better. sophomore Raydel Gamboa (career high) and redshirt senior Brad Collier (season high) hit 13,800 each and freshmen Mac Seyler posted a season-high 13,850. Nunez followed with a career-high 14,700. Yockers’ 15.100 eclipsed the nation’s best pommel score by two-tenths of a point. On the third rotation, the Sooners again surpassed their season-best score with 67,750 on rings. The previous highest score was 67,300, set last week. Goodell led the way with a career-high 14.100, Morgan Seyler scored a 13.900, and Guimaraes and senior Alan Camillus each scored 13,400. For the second week in a row, junior Dan Simmons stopped his jump attempt and recorded a 14.850. Four Sooners (Simmons, Dodanli [14.700]Nunez [14.500] And Morgan Seyler [14.100]) scored 14 or better in the event. OU’s 71.850 was the third jump score of 71 or better in four encounters this season. Gamboa scored 14,000 on parallel bars in the fifth rotation to lead OU to a season-high 68,900. Dodanli led off with a 13.600, Nunez hit 13.900, Guimaraes posted a 13.550 and Goodell anchored with a 13.850. Oklahoma travels to Lincoln, Neb. next week for a tri-meet against Nebraska and Simpson on Friday, February 17. The meeting starts at 7:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2023/2/11/mens-gymnastics-sooners-take-down-top-ranked-stanford-at-mccasland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos