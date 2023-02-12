Migraine reigns Zimbabwean star Gary Ballance from Windies Test | Cricket news





BULWAYO: Star Zimbabwean batsman Gary Ballance was ruled out of the decisive second test against the West Indies in Bulawayo on Sunday due to a migraine.

a Zimbabwean cricket spokesman said Ballance had been feeling unwell for several days and had not recovered enough to play.

Ballance became only the second Test batsman after Kepler Wessels to score centuries for two countries when he hit 137 in the first innings on his Zimbabwe debut against the West Indies.

Born in Harare, the batsman moved to England as a schoolboy and scored four centuries for his adopted country before switching allegiances.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe won the coin toss and elected to bat in the game at Queens Sports Club.

The first Test ended in a draw last Wednesday — the fourth stalemate in 11 Tests between the teams with the West Indies winning the other seven.

Weather played a part in the first test with three and a half sessions lost to the effects of rain over the first two days, ultimately denying the tourists a likely victory.

teams

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shannon Gabriel

Referees: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV Referee: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

