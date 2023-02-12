Wabash surpasses 1,000 points to finish fourth at NCAC Championships





The Wabash College swim and dive team reached the 1,000-point mark at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships for the eighth time in school history. The Little Giant tallied 1,114.5 points and placed fourth out of nine teams competing in the four-day conference championships. Wabash was fourth overall in the men’s standings, trailing Wooster in third by just ten points. The Fighting Scots take third place with 1,124.5 points. Kenyon won the conference title with 2,029.5 points, followed by Denison in second place with 1,912.5 points. DePauw finished fifth with a score of 998, followed by Oberlin (895.5), Ohio Wesleyan (549), Hiram (396.5) and Wittenberg (321). Wabash swimmers achieved a pair of “A” finals on Saturday’s final night of competition. Bart Smith swam in the “A” final of the 200-meter backstroke, finishing in seventh place with a time of 1:56.97 after qualifying for the final with a personal best of 1:56.24 in the morning prelims. Marc Nicolson finished in 15th place in the “B” final with a time of 2:04.67. Keane Albright finished the “C” final race in a life best time of 2:03.21. Morgan Govekar added a 20th-place finish with a season-best effort of 2:04.45. Caleb McCarty ended his conference career with a sixth-place finish in the “A” final of the 100-meter freestyle. He finished the race in 45.52 for his best time of the season. Ethan Johns competed in the “B” Final and finished in a season best time of 46.48 to place 11th overall. John Allen captured 18th place by finishing in a lifetime best time of 47.87. Justice Wenz won the “B” final of the 200-meter breaststroke. He finished with a personal best of 2:05.91. Eddie DaMata placed 15th by swimming a personal best of 2:12.80. Danish market added a 16th-place finish with a time of 2:14.40 after qualifying with a season best effort of 2:12.26. Connor Craig scored an 11th-place finish in the “B” final of the 100-meter individual medley. He set a personal best of 54.81 and placed second in the race and eleventh overall. Nicholson finished close behind in 12th place overall with a lifetime best time of 54.89. Nicholas Hakimian finished the race in 56.29 and was 15th overall. Jacob Penrose swam to 13th place in the 200-meter butterfly, finishing in 1:59.14. He earned a spot in the final with a season-best time of 1:58.02. Hakimian finished in 2:03.78 to take 17th place. His morning time of 2:03.40 was his best time of the season. Ethan Comeyne set a season-best time of 2:06.15 in the “C” Final and placed 22nd overall. Adam El Khalili achieved a season-best time of 2:10.68 to take 25th place. Xander straw came eighth in the freestyle at the stroke of 1650 with a time of 16:16.90. Penrose added a ninth-place finish, hitting the wall for the last time in a season-best 16:46.30. Eli Arnold added a 16th-place finish with a season-best effort of 17:35:16. El-Khalili set his best time of the season with 20th place in 18:12.56. William Morris scored 378.90 points and placed eighth in the three-meter diving final. Justin on finished ninth with 275.80 points. The Wabash 400 meter freestyle relay team of Johns, Craig, Allen and McCarty finished the competition in fourth place. The foursome put together a season-best time of 3:06.52.

