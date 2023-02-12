Cricket Australia blames Nagpur staff for ruining training by ‘spraying’ the pitch | Cricket





Pat Cummins’ Australia, who are currently the No. 1 Test side, got a reality check in the series opener against India in Nagpur. The Australian unit, who had dominated the pre-series scenes, failed to replicate the show as they suffered a humiliating defeat of an innings and 132 runs on Saturday. Australia were outplayed in both divisions as India dictated procedure from the start. First up, the Kangaroos batted for 177 in the first innings, with Ravindra Jadeja completing a five in his first international appearance since returning from injury. India then placed 400 on the board, with captain Rohit Sharma leading the way. The skipper scored 120, while Jadeja and Axar Patel also came in with healthy blows. Also read | ‘Seeing that last week I knew AUS was in for a nightmare’: how Ponting’s prediction about the IND star in Nagpur came true Australia again failed to withstand the Indian onslaught in the second innings and this time it was R Ashwin who topped. Australia was packed for 91 as the game wrapped up in three days. There was much pre-match chatter about Nagpur’s pitch, which few ex-Aussie players had stated had been manipulated to help the spinners. Now a new report is emerging, which is again about the Nagpur field. From cricket.com.au, Australian management scheduled a special training session on the used Nagpur track, with the test over in just three days. Things did not go as planned for the visitors, however, as grounds staff watered the pitch hours after the game was over. A member of the VCA Stadium ground staff was observed washing down the field after the Australians left the VCA Stadium on Saturday afternoon, not long after India secured an innings victory within three days, a report in Indian Express said Cricket Australia. While the watering of the wicket square after the end of the Test is far from unusual, the Australians had requested that the field be kept intact to allow their failed top-order valuable additional practice the following afternoon,” he added. LOOK | ‘By no means…’: Rohit Sharma left amazed at reporter’s question ‘Can Australia make an India-esque comeback’ Meanwhile, Australian coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the same SEN. The Aussie coach stated that the scheduled session was not “naughty boy nets”, but a chance for their batters to get used to the “extreme” conditions. Australia are 0-1 down in the four-game series and will be hoping for a change in fortunes when the action shifts to New Delhi on February 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/after-doctoring-accusations-cricket-australia-blames-nagpur-staff-for-ruining-practice-by-hosing-down-the-pitch-101676195206860.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos