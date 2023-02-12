Arizona goes two for two in the state of Aloha





HONOLULU – Women’s Tennis went two for two in their games against University of Hawai’i this weekend. After their 5-2 victory on Friday night, the Wildcats won their second game 6-1 on Saturday, February 11. Arizona won the doubles and five singles matches to secure victory over Hawaiʻi. Kayla Wilkins And Parker Fry finished first with two doubles beating Madison Kim and Anna Kern 6-4. Than Salma Zioti And Reece Carter completed the double after beating their opponents 6-4 in first place. Three Wildcats won their games in straight sets, two Wildcats won their games by default, and one Wildcat fell in a 10-point third set breaker. Senior Lexi Ryngler won her match 6-1, 6-0 against Kern with four singles, followed by Fry with three singles beating Rita Pinto 6-4, 6-3, and Wilkins won the match for Arizona after beating Kim 6-3 beat in both sets. freshman Reece Carter , who will play on one single for the first time this spring, split sets with Satsuki Takamura. The Canadian beat Takamura 6-3 in the first set, then lost 4-6 in the second and finally fell 5-10 in the breaker. Tanvi Narendran And Belen Nevenhoven won their matches by default by five and six singles after their opponents retired due to illness. Next up for Women’s Tennis now 8-1 is another series of away games in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19. Then they travel to Montgomery, Ala. for the Blue Gray Classic February 25-26. . They’ll be back home on Friday, March 3, where Arizona opens the Pac-12 game against Oregon. Results

Singles competition

1. Defeats Satsuki Takamura (UH). Reece Carter (ARIZ) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5

2. Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) def. Madison Kim (UH) 6-3, 6-3

3. Parker Fry (ARIZ) def. Rita Pinto (UH) 6-4, 6-3

4. Lexi Ryngler (ARIZ) def. Anna Kern (UH) 6-1, 6-0

5. Tanvi Narendran (ARIZ) def. No player (UH), by forfeit

6. Belen Nevenhoven (ARIZ) def. No player (UH), by forfeit

Doubles competition

1. Reece Carter / Salma Zioti (ARIZ) def. Satsuki Takamura/Rita Pinto (UH) 6-4

2. Kayla Wilkins / Parker Fry (ARIZ) def. Madison Kim/Anna Kern (UH) 6-4

3. Midori Castillo-Meza / Belen Nevenhoven (ARIZ) def. No player/No player (UH), forfeited

Order of Finish: 2, 1

