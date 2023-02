David Warners position threatened as Australia considers Travis Head opener

We haven’t discussed that [using Head as an opener] not at all, McDonald said. Carefully discuss the performance of the first test match. We didn’t even get into a selection interview. Travis Head on training in Nagpur. Credit:Getty Images The advantage of losing the game so quickly is that we have a little more time to think about which scenarios are right for us and that starts today. Former Australian captain Mark Taylor believes Warner should remain at the top of the table for at least one more Test. David’s been around long enough, and I know he’s had plenty of opportunities [but] I think you have to give him at least the next test match to get it right, Taylor said Wide world of sports. As Warner and Usman Khawaja found out, they batted at the top of the league and faced Ravi Ashwin with the new ball, and four overs later Ravi got Jadeja. So it doesn’t really matter where you hit; you’re going to have to deal with the same things. So I would stay with the top two at this point. Matthew Kuhnemann celebrates a wicket against Sri Lanka in a one-day international in June. Credit:AP Warner had a messy and chaotic home season with some beacons in the dark. He top-scored just 25 in four T20 World Cup innings as Australia crashed out of the tournament at home, then made 86 and 106 in a one-day three-game series against an England side still celebrating their T20 World Cup victory. Around those white ball moments, the dynamic left-hander had played 20 innings with just half a century before scoring an epic double hundred in Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test against South Africa. That looked to be a career-saving innings, but it remains the only time he has reached 50 in 14 Test innings, going back to the Sri Lankan tour last June. Loading In six Big Bash innings for the Sydney Thunder after the Test summer, Warner got past 26 once, with a top score of 36 not out. Although Head was omitted due to his poor record in the subcontinent, averaging 21 in seven Tests, there is a belief within the Australian cricket hierarchy that his explosive batting would be best suited against the pace and harder new ball on flatter Indian wickets. This would give the southpaw more of a chance to establish his innings rather than run into spin. Kuhneman’s call-up came after Swepson returned to Brisbane for the birth of his child. Cameron Green recovers from a broken finger and is still in doubt for the second Test, as are Josh Hazlewood (Achilles) and Mitchell Starc (middle finger). Sports news, results and commentary from experts. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

