Cricket: First Test India v Australia | David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins | Player Ratings | Mark Taylor

Australia has a lot going on after the huge defeat to India in the first Test.

Some players in particular are under immense pressure after losing by an innings and 132 runs at Nagpur.

Here are my Aussie player ratings for the match.﻿

David Warner: 1/10

Davey in India… it’s not his favorite place to play. That’s an understatement. He averages 22 in India where he has no bounce or pace on the ball. He hasn’t had that in India in the past and he won’t get it at all in this series, but he will have to find a way to overcome the batting in India if he stays in the squad. India is a unique place to play.

Usman Khawaja: 1/10

Like Warner, Usman Khawaja unfortunately didn’t contribute much. That was a disappointing day three layoff. Got a broad and went after it and got caught on first slip. That was disappointing, especially when you see how the guys who did well in this match started. They kept a close eye on the ball, worked for their 30 or 40 runs. It was a strange shot from Khawaja.

Usman Khawaja in the center during the Nagpur test. (Getty Images)

Marnus Labuschagne: 5/10

I thought he played pretty well in the first innings. When he and Steve Smith came together they were down twice and had to revive Australia from a very bad position. Marnus did well to make 49 from there. Unfortunately, he didn’t kick through to make that big score.

Steve Smith: 5/10

As with Marnus, it was disappointing that Smith did not come on for a big score and helped Australia get going in the first innings. But Smith, as on previous tours of India, showed that he has the technique and also the temperament to score points in those circumstances.﻿

Smith has shocker in briefs

Matthew Renshaw: 1/10

Leaving Travis Head for Matthew Renshaw was a bold, daring move. I still can’t quite see the logic behind it as Renshaw is not yet a proven player against spin bowling. That was a strange selection and he had a game to forget.﻿

Peter Handscomb: 4/10

He probably had a bit of bad luck in the second innings. Issued not issued and was reviewed. But he has the softer hands and players a bit later than most, so you can understand why they think he will be useful in India. He has that adaptability, more than many others in the top six. Good of him to make 30-odd in the first innings, but, like Smith and Labuschagne, ideally he would have continued for a high score.

Alex Carey: 6/10

I thought he held up well in tough conditions. Made some good catches bowling Todd Murphy. Did a good job with the bat with his 36. He’s obviously going to try to be aggressive, and that’s the way he plays with the bat. Came out sweeping backwards, which is a shot I don’t like very much, but he obviously likes it. Among the few good Aussies in the game.

Alex Carey performs a reverse sweep during the first test. (Getty Images)

Pat Cummins: 4/10

It will never be easy for Pat Cummins to bowl in those fields in India. That’s just the way it is. After his initial bad spell, I thought he came back well. Removed Rohit Sharma with a brilliant delivery. I don’t think he could have done much more as captain. He was a bit limited with the side they chose. If you have two quicks with your right arm and two off spinners with your right arm as your four-man attack, it’s very hard to do much more with that.

Todd Murphy: 9/10

What a great debut. To bowl 47 overs on Test debut in one innings is huge, and he bowled very well to take seven wickets. Bowled with very impressive control and had some disturbing variations. Received a huge reward for effort.

Todd Murphy took a seven-wicket haul on his Test debut. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Nathan Lyon: 4/10

I’ve always been concerned about Nathan Lyon in India because he’s the kind of bowler who likes pace, bounce and overspin on the pitch more than side spin and natural variation. Todd Murphy is much more like Ravichandran Ashwin than Lyon. Unfortunately Lyon did not have much influence in Nagpur.

Scott Boland: 3/10

Went wicketless but manually slaved. As with Cummins, those circumstances don’t suit Scott Boland. In the games for Australia that he has done well, and almost all of them have, the ball has been pinched out of bounds. Bowled very good line and length at Nagpur and was very economical but couldn’t break through for wickets.﻿

