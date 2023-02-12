Australian media rips into team after ‘Nagpur nightmare’





PICTURE: Australia collapsed for 91 in their second innings to lose the first Test against India by an innings and 132 runs at Nagpur on Saturday. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Australia’s thrashing by India was labeled the “nightmare of Nagpur”, with the country’s media reeling after witnessing one of the team’s worst batting performances in recent history. Ravichandran Ashwin ripped through Pat Cummins’ team to set up the hosts’ comprehensive victory by an innings and 132 runs within three days of Saturday’s spin-dominated opening test. In an article headlined “Australia humiliated in the present, but the future even shakier”, Daniel Brettig, chief cricket writer of The age newspaper, said: “The hosts were as knowing as the tourists seemed uncomprehending. “The key to beating Australia in Asia is not to produce a terrible surface that will help both sides equally,” he added. “Instead, to prepare something tricky but playable, it’s safe in the knowledge that the subtleties are more than likely lost on most touring players.” Australia’s paltry total of 91 in the second innings was the lowest on Indian soil, but Gideon Haigh on The Australian felt the seeds of defeat could be found earlier in the Test. “Australia’s failure … was not Saturday, but on the first day, when 174 was a poor use of success at the coin toss,” he said. “If the pitch was destined to fall apart, as the team suspected, we’ll never know now: the game just didn’t last long enough. “If this was a murder, we would silently congratulate the killer on getting rid of the body.” The defeat was so wide-ranging that the country’s media had to reflect on the magnitude of the challenge facing the Australians during the tour’s remaining tests in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. “Australian captain Pat Cummins faces the biggest challenge in cricket to lift the Titanic from the bottom of the harbour,” said Robert Craddock in The Australian. “He’s been admirably cool, but he needs to be chastised. “He recently admitted that this tour could define a generation of Australian cricketers. An ascent of Mount Everest awaits him to turn the tide.”

