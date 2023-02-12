Boise State Athletics





BOISE, Idaho Boise State took the first lead of the game and never relinquished it, with a 75-63 victory over Wyoming in Saturday night’s Mountain West men’s basketball game at the ExtraMile Arena. The Cowboys (7-17, 2-10 MW) held the Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MW) close for much of the first half until Boise State took full control with a 20-4 run – including eight consecutive points of Tyson Degenhart – that helped build the 41-23 lead at the halfway point. The Broncos held the Cowboys at arm’s length throughout the second half, leading by 12 or more points and the difference widening to as much as 24. Max Rice scored eight points in the second half as Boise State won on the glass Top Broncos Nay Smith recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block for his first career double-double.

"After what we achieved last year, we keep dreaming bigger and bigger, so we're really trying to chase those goals together and see what we can achieve as a team." Notables Boise State scored 41 points in the first half of Saturday's game – the 10th time this season they have scored 40+ in the opening period.

All five Boise State starters scored in double digits for the fourth time this season.

The Broncos were +15 on the glass (34-19) and had 12 offensive rebounds.

Nay Smith is the first Mountain West player with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a conference game since February 28, 2021 (Justin Bean, Utah State vs. Nevada).

