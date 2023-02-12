Struck breaks two school records at Big Apple Invitational





STATEN ISLAND, NY – Junior Ashley Beaten has set her eyes on a school record her entire career. On Saturday night, Struck added her name to the Lehigh women’s track and field record book and broke school records in the 200 and 400 meters at the Big Apple Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, NY Struck opened the day by breaking Madison Hackman 400m record from 2019, second overall with an ECAC qualifying time of 56.67. One school record wasn’t enough for the junior, as she broke by Melissa Cunningham record from 2022, finishing second overall with an ECAC qualifying time of 25:00. While Struck broke two school records herself, several of her teammates moved one step closer to their own school records, with three Mountain Hawks adding their names to Lehigh’s all-time top ten. On top of the all-time additions, Lehigh added seven more ECAC qualifiers. Senior Ashley Griesmeyer opened the game with Lehigh’s first ECAC qualifying time of the day and finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.87. First year Abigail Kleber was the second Mountain Hawk to finish Saturday’s encounter with an ECAC qualifying time. Klebe earned her first college win in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 2:13.26. Senior Elena Perez Segnini followed close behind to finish second overall with an ECAC qualifying time of 2:14.10. Three more Mountain Hawks finished in the top ten in the junior 800m Simone Davey (2:16.49) finished fourth and sophomore Lauryn Heskin (2:18.23) and senior Andrew Miller (2:18.29) finishing sixth and seventh respectively. Following on from Lehigh’s impressive finish in the 800m, senior Annalise Davis won her own victory in the 1000 metres. Davis won the race with a time of 3:00.16 while a sophomore Madison Hayes followed suit and finished third with a time of 3:01.07. Christina Yakaboski was the last Mountain Hawk to finish the day with an ECAC qualifying time on the track. The junior won the 3000m with a time of 9:50.70 to finish sixth all-time. Lehigh finished the day at the track with a second-place finish in the 4×400 relay. Struck competed in the relay with a graduate student Lauren Powell sophomore Lillian Mauger and freshmen Grace Kennedy to finish the race with a time of 3:55.17. While the Mountain Hawks posted impressive times on the track, they continued to dominate in the field events at the Ocean Breeze Complex on Saturday. Mauger opened the field events with a fourth-place finish in the long jump. The sophomore is now joint eighth all time with her score of 5.50m. Senior Avery Pink followed close behind and finished fifth overall with a score of 5.34 m. First year Laura Reigle continued to dominate in the pole vault, finishing second overall with a mark of 3.66 m. Lehigh will head to the final meeting of the regular season on Friday, February 17. The Mountain Hawks travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania for the Bucknell Tune Up. After the final meeting of the regular season, Lehigh heads to Annapolis, Md. on February 25-26. for the Patriot League Championships hosted by the Navy.

