BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas Aggie softball defeated Michigan State 4-0 and Texas A&M-Commerce 11-0 in Saturday’s Texas A&M Invitational action at Davis Diamond.

With the twin bill wins, Texas A&M (5-0) has three consecutive shutouts and the Maroon & White have beaten opponents 43-3 in their season opening tournament.

Against the State of Michigan, Emily Levitt (2-0) wove a jewel from the circle in the opener, spreading in four hits and one walk while striking out eight in 7.0 at bats.

The Aggies jumped on the Spartans for three runs in the first inning, added another in the second, and battled the Northerners for the rest of the game.

Shaylee Ackerman n (2-0) struckout nine batters and gave up only one hit and one walk in her 5.0 blank frames against A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M hit three home runs in a 10-run second inning against the Lions. Bloody Wooley hit a three-run inside the park job, Julia Cottrill went back-to-back with a solo homer and Riley Valentine covered from the cavalcade of runs with a dinger with three runs. Paige Lott joined the charts with a home run in the fourth.

Kelly Williams and Wooley both had three hits and three RBI on that day. Valentine registered four RBI.

Aggie pitchers struckout 17 batters while walking only two in 12.0 innings of work.

NEXT ONE

The Aggies wrap up Texas A&M Invitational action Sunday with a 2:00 p.m. game against Texas A&M-Commerce.

MAIN PLAYERS

Game one

Emily Levitt 7.0 IP, 4H, 0R, 1BB, 8K; W, 2-0

Trinity cannon 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Kelly Williams 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Game two

Bloody Wooley 2-for-3, 1 HR (ITP), 3 RBI

Riley Valentine 1-of-2, 1 HR, 1 SF, 4 RBI

Shaylee Ackerman n 5.0 IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 9K; W, 2-0

SCORING SUMMARY

Game one

B1 | Bloody Wooley reached on an infield error to start the frame. Julia Cottrill bounced a single up the middle to put runners on the corners. Trinity cannon broke the scoring single with a single to the left. With two out, Kelly Williams hit a two-run single into centerfield. A&M 3, MSU 0

B2 | With one out, Wooley doubled to right-center, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sac-fly by Cottrill. A&M 4, MSU 0

Game two

B2 | Morgan Smith received a four-pitch walk to start the frame. a Kelly Williams placing two runners in scoring position and Riley Valentine Smith batted in on a sacrifice fly. With two out, Amar Harper gaped a double to left-center to knock in Williams. Star Ferguson pulled a six-pitch free pass to drive Lions’ starter Anissa Arredondo out of the game. Bloody Wooley Madeline Janssen offered a rude welcome when she hit a home run in the park. Julia Cottrill went back-to-back with a home run to center left. The rally remained lively with walks along Trinity cannon and Smith. Williams singled through the middle to bring Cannon to the plate and Valentine ended the scoring with a 3-pointer to center right. A&M 10, TAMC 0

B4 |With two out, Paige Lott hit a solo home run to left field. A&M 11, TAMC 0

POST GAME QUOTES

Head coach Trisha Ford

To today in general

“Great job in both games. I thought the Michigan State game looked good. We had quite a few fans here so it felt like an exciting game. I thought [Emily] Leavitt did a great job pounding the zone and throwing her off-speed, allowing her to throw seven full innings. Offensively, we came out of the gate aggressively. We were really focused. Their pitcher did a really good job throwing speed to us. Shaylie [Ackerman] pitched a great game and she wanted to finish it. Overall, she’s doing better, we’re working on things, and I’m really excited about what she’s doing in the circle. Riley Valentine hit some home runs in the fall, but officially hit her first collegiate home run tonight.”

Striking in the second game against the first

“I think it was a multitude of things. The Michigan State pitcher was able to keep us a little bit off balance. The second game we came out with good energy. It’s the focus, what I like is that we focus on the second half of things. As we get through this season, the second game or third game and even later in the innings, I’ll see that piece sharpen.”

Outfielder Kelly Williams

To her three hits and three RBIs

“I was just looking for the best pitch they could give me. They threw a lot of balls around the plate, trying to get us to chase. I just tried to stay in my line and not overpower anything. Just stick to my plan .”

About the first jitters as a freshman

“In the fall we only had three games and my first official game was Texas State (the third game). So I only got one game for the official season. The first three games passed and I was a little nervous. Now I feel I feel more comfortable with the team and I’m just ready to play the rest of the season.”

Starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman

Just missing a no-hitter

“Just a little [bummed out]. I realized going into that last inning it was there, I tried to keep that thought out of my mind but it kind of crept in.”

About regulating himself to just pitching this season

“I think it’s going to be a different mindset. I’m going to go a little bit crazy in the dugout, just throwing because I’m used to being all over the pitch, but I think it’s going to really help me get the whole season.” healthy with my body.”

For more information on Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftballFacebook,TwitterAndInstagram.