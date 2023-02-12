Tech delivers record-breaking results on day two





CLEMSON, SC, –Virginia Tech’s track and field teams finished the weekend with several ACC top-10 performances and a school record in the men’s 4x400m relay. Virginia Tech’s track and field teams finished the weekend with several ACC top-10 performances and a school record in the men’s 4x400m relay. sprinters KennedyHarrison , Ali Diby , Cole Brook And Judson Lincoln IV broke the school record in the men’s 4x400m relay with a time of 3:05.94 on Saturday in Clemson. The men’s time ranks second in the ACC behind Clemson’s “A” team with a time of 3:04.28. In the men’s 200 meters, Harrison, Lincoln IV, and Torrence Walker won each of the individual heats and finished in the top 20 overall. Harrison’s season-best time of 20.89 ranks fifth in the ACC, followed by Lincoln in sixth (20.92) and Walker in seventh (21.02 ). sophomore Ali Diby finished 20th with a personal best of 21.04. sophomore Layla Andersen finished 31st overall in the women’s 200 m, setting a personal best of 23.81. Anderson finished first in her streak and currently ranks sixth in the conference. jumps

Close Pyles And Victoria Gorlova Pyles finished fifth with a personal best of 43’1.75″ (13.15 m) and Gorlova finished sixth with a score of 42′ 10.75″ (13.07 m). In the men’s high jump Aidan Clark tied for fourth in a field of 27 athletes standing 6’11” (2.11m) tall. Distance – Chestnut Hill, Mass. freshman Nick Plant placed 23rd in the men’s 800 meters, stopping the clock with a personal best of 1:05.04. Victor Idhammar and Antonio Lopez-Segura moved into the conference top-10 in the men’s mile, breaking the four-minute mark on Saturday. Idhammar finished 27th with a personal best of 3:57.76, followed by Lopez Segura in 36th (3:58.59). Junior Alec Fleming ran a personal best of 14:09.91 in the 5000 meters. Throws – Nashville, Tenn. Ranked first in the ACC, Essence Henderson placed third in the women’s shot put with a personal best of 55′ 7.75″ (16.96 m) on day two of the Music City Challenge. Freshman Katrin Brzyszkowska placed seventh with a score of 52’8.75″ (16.07m).

