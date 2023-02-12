2 Spartans win three Saturday games





Case Western Reserve University’s second-ranked men’s tennis team opened Saturday’s game against Division III, winning all three games and beating Wittenberg and Wooster 9-0 and 20e-ranked Kenyon 7-2 at the Mayfield Village Racquet Club in Mayfield, Ohio. The Spartans improved to 3-2 overall after the three wins. The highlight of the day was the team’s strong performance against Kenyon to close out the day as the Spartans secured their first win against a nationally ranked opponent this season. CWRU won two of three doubles matches with senior James Hopper and junior Viswa Aduru claiming an 8–6 victory against Luis Andres Platas and Eric Zhang at No. 1 doubles and seniors Michael Sutanto And Diego Maza beating Thomas Kallarakal and Rishil Kondapaneni 8-2 to none. 3 double. CWRU’s second doubles duo from senior Chris Provenzano and junior Sahil Dayal got an 8-4 setback against Eliezer Gonzalez and Paulo Pocasangre Kreling. CWRU would go on to win the first five singles matches and decided to take the team win. Hopper earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Platas, ranked 19e in the Central Region, at No. 1 singles, while Aduru claimed a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Kallarakal at No. 2 singles. Adding wins were Sutanto at no. 4 singles (6-2, 6-2 over Pocasangre Kreling), sophomore Ajay Mahenthiran on none. 5 singles (6-3, 6-1 over Zhang) and sophomores Casey Hishinuma on none. 6 hits (7-6, 6-1 to Gonzalez). The team’s only setback in singles came in a tightly played game in third position, where sophomores Ans shah fell to Kondapaneni 7-5, 5-7, 1-0. Kenyon fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss. CWRU opened play Saturday against Wittenberg with three wins in doubles, as Hopper and Sutanto defeated Jake Stockhausen and Joe Patton 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Maza and junior Yuvrai Narang defeated Mark Trinka and Ethan Libby 8-2, and seniors John Kasner and Provenzano defeated John DeVito and Kyle Fout 8-4. In singles, the Spartans won against Maza over Patton (6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles), Dayal over DeVito (6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles), freshman Enmay Devaraj over Trinka (6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles), Narang over Libby (6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles), freshman Justin Prochnow over Stockhausen (6-2, 3-6, 1-0 at No. 5 singles), and junior Daniel French over Error (6-1, 6-0 at No. 6 singles). With the loss, the Tigers’ record fell to 0–3 for the campaign. The Spartans also defeated Wooster 9-0 and opened the game with double wins in the first game by Hishinuma and Shah over Alex Drewes and Gabriel Escobar 8-4, Aduru and Prochnow in the second game over Patrick Johnson and Shivam Dewan 8 -1, and freshman Rohan Bhatt and Mahenthiran in the third game over Connor Streeter and Namit Misra 8-0. CWRU won all six singles matches in straight sets as Aduru defeated Drewes 6–1, 6–1 in the No. 1 match, Mahenthiran defeated Escobar 6–2, 6–2 in the second match, Hishinuma defeated Dewan with 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Bhat claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Johnson in the fourth match, sophomore Ben Martin got a 6-0, 6-3 win against Misra in the fifth game, and Devaraj got a 6-0, 6-0 win against Alex Anikeeff at No. 6 singles. The Spartans return to action at home on Friday, February 17 against Hope and John Carroll at noon.

