



The No. 11 Miami Hurricanes defeated the No. 20 California Bears 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center to record their fourth win of the season. The hurricanes (4-1) began the afternoon strong, introducing new doubles lineups and securing the first four points of the game. Junior Audrey Boch-Collins and freshman Mia Mack won the Bears (2-2) on court 3 with a 6-1 win. The other two were doubles closer. However the 17e–ranked duo of fifth-year senior Andecame Ahong and redshirt sophomore Alexa Noel took down No. 12 Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm, 6-4, on court 1, giving Miami the colon and a 1-0 lead. Junior Isabella Pfennig and fourth-year junior Maya Tahan then trailed 6-5 in lane 2 game was suspended. The momentum carried through into singles, where the opening sets were split equally between the teams, but Miami quickly take out the Bears and take the next one three points. Boch-Collins defeated Erin Richardson 6-4, 6-0, and shortly afterwards, Noel took another point with it a 6-3, 6-1 winj. Tahan secured the fourth run for Miami with a 6-3, 6-4 win passage Fox. The rest of the games goods played out, and Achong dropped her singles match against Wiersholm, 6-2, 6-2. The Hurricanes and Bears split the final two games, which both had a 10-point tiebreaker. Mack and Hannah birds Moeller fought to the end, but Mack pulled out in a comeback win, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (11-9), to solidify Miami’s victory. However, almost at the same time, Pfennig fell to No. 21 Alsola 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 1-0 (10-4). The Hurricanes eventually defeated Cal 5-2 and head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews achieved a milestone 400 wins in her 22 years in Coral Gables. After the game, sHe credited her achievements to all players who came through the program and represented Miami on the field over the years. “Honestly, 400 is a number I can’t even get around, but the kids put in the work. The players have done the job…and that’s their number. That’s not my number’ Yaroshuk-Tews said. The Miami Hurricanes have a few weeks off, but they seem to be picking up momentum of Saturday’s win with them when they start ACC play on February 24 against Boston College on the road.

