Tennis ACT celebrates 100 years of tennis in the capital and a bright future

As characters go in ACT tennis history, Charlie Hollis was pretty much there.

After coaching Rod Laver and Fred Stolle, Hollis brought his ability to the ACT. Living in a caravan behind the site currently occupied by the National Tennis Center in Lyneham, Charlie Hollis became Canberra’s first resident coach in 1970.

Laver was only 10 years old and living in Rockhampton when Hollis coached him. In doing so, Hollis helped make Laver one of the greatest players the world has ever seen.

In Canberra, Hollis led the careers of many during his 12-year spell, including Wally Masur, who rose to 15th in the world rankings. Twenty-three years later, Masur was overtaken as the highest-ranked male player in ACT tennis history by Nick Kyrgios, rising to 13th in 2016.

Hollis is just one thread in the rich fabric of tennis in Canberra.

Masur and Kyrgios are two of three ACT players who are ranked number one juniors in the world. The third is Ben Ellwood. Ben’s sister Annabel is the highest ranked female player to come out of the ACT when she was 57 in 1997.

While exceptional achievements, the history of tennis in the ACT is broader than these rankings.

On March 21, 1923, the Federal Territory Tennis Association was formed at a meeting at Acton Amusement Hall.

In the early days of the sport, from 1928 to 1969 when it moved to Lyneham, the Manuka courts were Canberra’s tennis headquarters.

In the 1920s, several clubs used the same pitch. Even the fire brigade had a tennis club, as did many church groups and local properties, such as ‘Weetangera’.

Leading players of the era included Reg Bennett, who first lived at the Molonglo Workers Camp in the 1920s.

When he entered the first ACT junior championship, his father bought him a pair of sand shoes. Reg found them uncomfortable so he played barefoot and won. From then until the 1960s, Reg won a record 22 ACT Residents titles.

As a tennis and cricket player, Keith Carnall was the top all-around sportsman in the ACT in the early 1900s.

Charlie Boag came to Canberra as a young boy in the early 1900’s when his father moved to the city to build roads. His father built the Ainslie Courts, while Charlie Boag and his wife Jean (née Crawley) later ran the Reid Courts. Both were prominent players and administrators, with Charlie later becoming president of ACT Tennis.

Joan Schumack’s parents owned an estate, ‘Springvale’, which is now occupied by the suburb of Cook. Joan was the leading pre-World War II player in Canberra women’s tennis, winning six Resident and three Open singles titles before getting married and moving interstate.

During the 1950s, Peter Roberts was one of the dominant personalities in Canberra sport, as evidenced by his achievements as an ACT champion in tennis, table tennis, badminton, squash and snooker.

By the 1960s, Bruce Larkham had entered the ACT tennis scene in a major way, becoming the first local player to go abroad and play competitively. His sons, Todd and Brent, followed this path.

Many a Canberra tennis player learned to play the game at Larkham’s Hawker Tennis Centre, founded in 1977.

Ros Balodis came to Canberra in the 1970s and evolved to dominate the sport, winning more ACT Residents titles than any other player in women’s tennis.

Her record of seven ACT Residents crowns was eclipsed by her accomplishments in veterans and seniors with eight world titles.

Since becoming eligible in 1998, she has not been beaten in Australia or Oceania in veteran singles.

Much of what we see in tennis in Canberra in 2023, as the sport prepares to celebrate 100 years in the city, would not have been possible without administrators such as Keith Carnall, Charlie Boag and Ken Willis.

Ken Willis, who was inducted into the ACT Sport Hall of Fame, led the sport as secretary and president of the ACT Lawn Tennis Association from 1954 to 1977.

The current CEO of Tennis ACT, Kim Kachel, came to Canberra in the late 1980s, early 1990s with his father, who was head coach of the AIS for 13 years.

“I played my first tournaments at Hawker with the Larkhams at the National Tennis Centre,” Kim recalls.

“It has come full circle from a primary school child in Canberra to now the CEO of Tennis ACT.”

For Tennis ACT Walk of Fame Committee Chair and former Tennis ACT Board Member Colin Adrian, researching the history of tennis in Canberra has been a labor of love.

Colin says: “The history of tennis in the ACT is closely linked to the whole development of the town, from sheep farms to where it is today. The sport has grown with the city. We now have 35 affiliated clubs, schools and organizations.”

Tennis ACT is celebrating 100 years of tennis in the ACT with a centennial dinner on March 4. To keep up to date with Tennis ACT’s 100th anniversary celebrations, visit Tennis ACT at Facebook.