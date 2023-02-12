Ohio Wrestling is dropping matches against SIUE and Little Rock





FOLLOW OHIO WRESTLING:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram EDWARDSVILLE, sick.The Ohio wrestling team (4-9, 3-3 MAC) traveled to Edwardsville, Illinois today (Feb. 12) to take on the SIUE Cougars and the Little Rock Trojans. The Bobcats fell to SIUE, 21-15, and Little Rock, 28-12. sophomore Sal Perrine (Northfield, Ohio) and Zayne Lehman (Akron, Ohio) both went 2-0 at 174 pounds and 184 pounds, respectively. Redshirt junior Oscar Sanchez (Genoa, Ohio) opened Ohio’s game against the Cougars with a 10-3 decision for 125 pounds. Red shirt freshman Peter Kelder (Cutler, Ohio) followed with a 9-3 decision at 157 pounds. At 165 pounds, redshirt junior Jordan Slivka (Indianapolis, Ind.) won his game in the first period of sudden victory with a takedown, 7-5, as Perrine defeated his opponent with a 5-2 decision at 174 pounds. sophomore Zayne Lehman (Akron, Ohio) closed with a 6-2 184-pound decision. To Little Rock, graduate student Alex Hagan (Eureka, Mo.) secured the Bobcats’ first victory, winning by a 6-4 decision at 149 pounds. Perrine continued to dominate at 174 pounds, pinning his opponent, while Lehman won with a 6-0 decision at 184 pounds. Then, the Bobcats return to action on Saturday, February 18 when they wrap up the regular season in Buffalo, NY. The Bobcats will take on one of the Buffalo Bulls at 7 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+. SIUE 21, Ohio 15 125 Oscar Sanchez (Ohio) over Austin Macias (SIUE) (December 10-3)

133Aaron Schulist (SIUE) passed Nolan Frye (Ohio) (Fall 1:54)

141Saul Ervin (SIUE) passed Kiran Hagan (Ohio) (December 3-0)

149Caleb Tyus (SIUE) past Alex Hagan (Ohio) (December 3-0)

157 Peter Kelder (Ohio) on Caine Tyus (SIUE) (December 9-3)

165 Jordan Slivka (Ohio) on Cardi Wilson (SIUE) (SV 7-5)

174 Sal Perrine (Ohio) on Chase Diehl (SIUE) (December 5-2)

184 Zayne Lehman (Ohio) on Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (December 6-2)

197Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) past Carson Brewer (Ohio) (December 2-0)

285Colton McKiernan (SIUE) passed Jacob Padille (Fall 2:12) Little Rock 28 Ohio 12 125 Jeremiah Reno (Little Rock) passed Oscar Sanchez (Ohio) (December 3-2)

133 Joshua Sarpy (Little Rock) passed Paul Woo (Ohio) (MD 8-0)

141 Brennan Van Hoecke (Little Rock) left Kiran Hagan (Ohio) (December 7–1)

149 Alex Hagan (Ohio) on Joseph Bianchi (Little Rock) (December 6-4)

157 Matthew Bianchi (Little Rock) passed Peter Kelder (Ohio) (Inj. 0:42)

165 Tyler Brennan (Little Rock) passed Jordan Slivka (Ohio) (December 1-0)

174 Sal Perrine (Ohio) over Triston Wills (Little Rock) (Fall 4:20)

184 Zayne Lehman (Ohio) on Mason Diel (Little Rock) (December 6-0)

197 Stephen Little (Little Rock) over Carson Brewer (Ohio) (December 9–3)

285 Josiah Hill (Little Rock) past Drew Harris (Ohio) (Fall 4:21) #OUohyeah

