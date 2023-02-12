Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nick Patti announces he is done playing football





Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nick Patti officially hangs up his cleats. While we knew Patti wouldn’t be returning to Pitt, he made it official that the Panthers blue and gold are the only college colors he’ll ever wear. Nick Patti may not have had many chances for the Panthers, but he made the most of his moment. Patti was a three-star candidate from New Jersey who enrolled in the class of 2018. After being Kenny Pickett’s backup for most of his college career, his first moment came against michigan state in the 2021 Peach bowl but after breaking his collarbone on a touchdown run, he would have to wait again. With Kedon Slovis making the transfer from USC, Patti would again wait for his chance to try and make his mark. His first was playing injured against Tennessee and was able to score a game-tying touchdown to force overtime. The Panthers were unable to complete the comeback and lost to the Vols in overtime and again Patti would wait after missing time in a walking boot. Finally, just like the year before, Patti got his second shot at a bowl game. With Kedon Slovis opting out of his eventual transfer to BYU, Patti had one last moment to do what he came to Pitt for. With all opt-outs and facing a high-scoring offense led by Dorian Thompson Robinson, the Panthers needed to be able to put points on the board. Patti shone in his final start, capped off with a game-winning drive with just 34 seconds left and no more timeouts. The quarterback threw for 225 yards and a touchdown with 72 yards rushing. It was that last drive, in which Patti was able to make two first-down passes and also had the guts to rush for a first down, that will make him a part of Pitt history for years to come. With that, the career of the signal caller came to an end. Patti finishes his career with a 55.5% completion percentage, 783 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception in 15 appearances. Now Nick Patti is embarking on a new journey after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh. Still, both he and the Panthers fans will always have this game and drive to look back on fondly.

