Dedicated Chugiak Hockey Team Completes Undefeated Season with Alaska Division I Championship

The Chugiak hockey team celebrates its victory over West High in the Division I hockey game on Saturday, February 11 at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla. (Chris Bieri/ADN)

WASILLA In the moments following a decisive championship win, Chugiak head hockey coach Rodney Wild distilled his team down in one word.

Dedicated, he said.

That dedication showed throughout the season, as Chugiak capped off an undefeated 23-0-1 campaign on Saturday, beating West High 5-2 to win Alaska’s Division I Hockey Championship.

For the seven seniors on the Chugiak team, it was the Mustangs’ final ride and those seniors were the difference on Saturday.

This was our last season together, and everything was make or break, said senior Shayden Davis, who scored two goals in the Championship, including one with five minutes left to seal the win.

Senior Barrett Pelant added a goal and senior goalie Daegen Love made 25 saves to clinch victory at Menard Sports Center.

We had great senior leadership, Wild said. It was one of those years where we had seven seniors all contributing. Often teams have seniors who are in the fourth line and may not see much ice time. All seven of our seniors are key.

Wild admitted that the team was beginning to feel the stress of holding on to the streak of back-to-back wins, which lasted over three months after a 2-2 draw against Dimond on November 4.

I thought we were so much more relaxed tonight, Wild said.

Being first on the leaderboard helped.

Chugiak made it 1-0 at 12:02 of the first period when Davis scored a goal on the threshold of the West net.

After a puck whizzed through the crease, senior Ajay Johnson batted it to Davis, who converted to a wide-open net.

Junior defender Hunter Merrick put Chugiak ahead 2-0 when he whizzed a shot past West goalkeeper Michael Rush just 1:11 into the second period.

West reduced the Chugiak lead to 2-1 five minutes later on a superb one-timer executed by Joseph Dittrich, who delivered a pass from the left corner to Henry Sholton, who deflected the ball down one knee.

West High’s Paul Dittrich perseveres on a shot as Chugiak goaltender Daegen Love saves during the Division I Hockey State Championship on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla. (Chris Bieri/ADN)

But just minutes later, the Mustangs extended the lead to two goals, with Barrett Pelant scoring an unassisted goal with 8:27 left in the second.

A crucial point came late in the second period, when the Mustangs’ Malachi LaChance was called for a five-minute entry penalty with 4:59 to play in the period. Just as Chugiak had come through the play almost unscathed, Love was called for tripping with 6.7 seconds left. That gave West nearly seven straight minutes on the power play, but the Eagles were unable to cut Chugiak’s lead.

In the back of my mind, I really thought if we went through that five-minute major, I don’t see how we can’t win if we kill this, Wild said. That had the potential to be a momentum changer. And they had some great chances, but Daegen is just… there’s a reason he’s the best high school goalie in the state. He showed that tonight.

West cut the Chugiak lead to 3–2 in the third period when Paul Dittrich scored an unassisted goal.

But Davis and the Mustangs responded when he found a loose puck and scored with a wrist shot high off the stick with five minutes left to extend the lead to 4-2.

It’s an unreal feeling, he said. It was just a small breakaway and I grabbed an opening on the net.

LaChance added a goal with three minutes remaining as the Mustangs continued to swarm.

It was almost like they didn’t get tired, Wild said.

The Mustangs last won the DI state title in 2017, so for the current crop of seniors, it had been a dry spell that had lasted their entire high school career.

We’ve waited four years for this, most of us, Love said. It was the last chance.

Division I boys hockey tournament

At Menard Sports Center

in Wasila

Results Thursday

First round

West 5, Soldotna 4

Colony 5, South 0

Chugiak 5, Dimond 2

West Valley 4, Wasilla 3 (OT)

Results Friday

Consolation

South 4, Diamond 2

Wasilla 5, Soldotna 3

Semi-finals

West 4, West Valley 2

Chugiak 3, Colony 1

Saturday play

4th/6th

Wasilla 3, South 1

3rd/5th

Colony 4, West Valley 3

Championship

Chugiak 5, West High 2

All-tournament team

Austin Keim, D, West; Barrett Pelant, F, Chugiak, Joseph Kirk, F, Colony; Daegen Love, G, Chugiak; Darshan Nautiyal, D, West Valley; Paul Dittrich, F, West; Carsen Lantto, F, Colony; Ajay Johnson, F, Chugiak; Mason Holler, D, Wasilla; Austin Wiita, F, South; Evan Fitzgerald, D, West; Hunter Merrick, D, Chugiak.

