Buffs open spring season at San Diego State Classic





BOULDER The University of Colorado women’s golf team kicks off the spring portion of the program at the San Diego State Classic, February 13-14, at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The 54-hole event kicks off Monday with two rounds, with The Farms playing a par 72 course at 6,329 yards for the first 36 holes. The Farms play a little closer for Tuesday’s final round at 6,254 yards. Colorado has a young lineup for the tournament, which often happened during the fall season. Sophomore Natalie Vo And Lauren Gooding and freshmen Morgan Miller And Makenzie Cooper join Colorado’s only upper classman at the event, junior Hailey Schalk . Gooding and Vo were Colorado’s top two golfers during the fall season and the only two to complete all 15 rounds. The sophomore duo were separated by just two strokes during the fall season, with Gooding holding onto the slight lead with a 75.3 stroke average. She had the low round of the fall season with a 5-under 67 in the second round of the Gulf Week Red Sky Classic on September 27. Gooding led Colorado in most strokes on par or better (201) and had the low score of 54 rounds at 2-under par, 214, at the Jim West Challenge. Vo had a batting average of 75.4 during the fall season and recorded Colorado’s most rounds in the 1970s at 13, including a few rounds under par. She was Colorado’s leading golfer at the ultra-tough Barbara Nicklaus Cup tie for 14e at 26-over at the venue of the PGA’s Memorial Tournament, where the average round score for the field was well over 80. Miller had a 76.21 batting average in 14 fall rounds, heavily biased by a rough outing at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup. Eliminate that event and her scoring average drops to 73.73 for those 11 rounds over four tournaments. Miller had Colorado’s only top 10 showing during the fall season, finishing ninth at the Red Sky Classic at 1-under, 215. Schalk and Cooper each played in two tournaments in the fall, finishing with an identical batting total of 454 (75.67 average). Both opened the season at the USF Intercollegiate, where Schalk turned 24e at 7-over, 220 and Cooper tied for 36e at 10-over, 223. Cooper competed for the Buffaloes in the Red Sky Classic, finishing 75e at 15-over 231. Schalk also played in the Pac-12 Preview at 15-over, 234. “We are looking forward to getting the spring season underway,” said the Colorado head coach Anna Kelly said. “It was a slow start to the semester due to weather conditions, but the team did a great job practicing in our indoor facility.” The Buffaloes had several strong performances in amateur tournaments during the mid-season winter break, highlighted by Miller claiming the 90e Doherty Women’s Amateur Championship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 13. Colorado also spent some time in Arizona a few weeks ago for a tune-up that included a scrimmage with Iowa. “Our ball attack looks solid and we did a good job on the short game,” said Kelly. “It will be exciting to see how this translates to tournament play.” Colorado is one of 12 teams participating in the San Diego State Classic, in a field that includes No. 23 Iowa State, No. 27 Houston and No. 40 Georgia. The Buffaloes will pair up with Iowa State and BYU for the first two rounds on Monday. Those Monday links begin on holes Nos. 14 through 18 with a shotgun start at 9:00 AM MT.

