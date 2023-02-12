Manchester City manager Guardiola: No one can take away the titles we’ve won





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attends the press conference at the Manchester City Football Academy in Manchester, England, February 3, 2023. /CFP Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attends the press conference at the Manchester City Football Academy in Manchester, England, February 3, 2023. /CFP Pep Guardiola, manager of Premier League side Manchester City, said on Saturday that no one can take away the titles he and his club have won when asked about the recent investigation into Man City’s financial affairs. Man City, one of the most dominant clubs in England’s top league for more than a decade, has been charged with more than 100 breaches of the league’s financial rules between 2009 and 2018. The Premier League and are being stripped of the championships they hold won. “In the end, we always leave thinking what other people think about us. Forget it. Think about what we’ve done. No one can remove it,” said Guardiola. “We leave the bad moments, but that is not going to change. It has been built on from day one. We have won a lot. We want to defend that position until it is no longer possible.” Manchester City players in training at Manchester City Football Academy in Manchester, England, February 6, 2023. /CFP Manchester City players in training at Manchester City Football Academy in Manchester, England, February 6, 2023. /CFP “The Premier League will decide, but I know what we won, and the way we won it, with the effort we put into it. For something that happened in 2009 or 2010, I don’t know how long ago it was , it’s not happening.” to change for a second. They are ours. Absolutely, they are ours. Regardless of the sentence, they are ours,” he added. Man City have won six Premier League titles and two FA Cup championships since 2011, more than half of them under Guardiola. The club has been one of the biggest moneylenders in the European football transfer market since Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan took over in 2008, but they have paid more attention to youth development in recent years. Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table, six points behind Arsenal. Compared to the league championship they have won four times in the past five seasons, Man City are more keen on the UEFA Champions League title. They are through to the Round of 16 of the tournament and will play against Red Bull Leipzig in the first leg at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, on February 22.

